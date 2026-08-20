Update: Louisville Football Moves Opener To Week ZERO in 2027

As the Cards are nearly two weeks away from opening the 2026 season, Louisville is adjusting its dates for the opening date for the 2027 season.

Louisville was set to open its season ON THE ROAD to open South Florida's brand new stadium for Week 1 on Labor Day weekend. Instead the Cards will begin its 2027 slate AT HOME vs. Richmond on August 28, 2027 instead of the original date of September 11, 2027.

The move comes after an August 18th update of bylaws from the NCAA establishing a permanent 14-week regular season schedule for everyone in FBS and FCS, concluding the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The update means that every team in college football now has 12 games to play in 14 weeks. This allows every team to play in what has come to be known as Week Zero.

DODGING A BULLET?

Opening a stadium on the road Week 1 vs. a very good program Week 1? South Florida traditionally has been a tricky program, particulary early in seasons. Louisville still will have to face USF early in 2027 but perhaps the environment will be less of a buzzsaw than it will be with the emotion of starting a year in a new place for the Bulls.

As it is, the Cards will open against a much softer opponent in Richmond and will have at least one game under their belt before Jeff Brohm takes his 2027 squad to Tampa.