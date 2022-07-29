An Updated Look at Louisville's Top Remaining Class of 2023 Targets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has had an incredible spring and early summer out on the recruiting trail. They've landed several top-flight prospects in the Class of 2023, with their 12-man class ranked as the No. 17 in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Louisville isn't just experiencing an incredibly hot start out on the recruiting trail. The Cardinals are still in the mix for a plethora of blue chip talent as we head into the final weeks of summer, and their recruiting momentum has the potential to ride through all the way through the early signing period.
With a dozen commitments currently in the fold, who else are the Cards targeting? Below are some of Louisville's top current targets in the 2023 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:
Stanquan Clark
Position: Outside Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 215
High School: Miami (Fla.) Killian
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9009 (319th)
Summary: Linebacker is arguably the biggest remaining need in the cycle for the Cardinals, and Clark certainly would address that need on the outside. He made it to campus back in June, and made a return visit for the 502 BBQ. He still wants to take an official visit in the fall, but Clark could be one to watch in the immediate future.
Cole Martin
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-10, 175
High School: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9340 (158th)
Summary: Louisville has seen one of their defensive back commits in the class flip, but they could in turn flip one themselves. Martin is currently locked in with Oregon, but he did take a visit to Louisville in late June, and Pierce Clarkson is recruiting him hard. It might be hard to pull off the flip since Martin's dad is on the Ducks' staff, but time will tell.
Adam Moore
Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-2, 220
High School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8737 (643rd)
Summary: Miami Northwestern has been good for the Cardinals in the past producing guys like Teddy Bridgewater and Tutu Atwell, and Moore very well could be the next passenger on the Northwestern-to-Louisville pipeline. He took an unofficial visit in early June, and has raved about the staff. He's currently on another UV for the 502 BBQ, and like Clark, he's one to monitor.
Joseph Mupoyi
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 210
High School: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8735 (651st)
Summary: It might be difficult to beat out presumptive frontrunner Michigan for Mupoyi, but Louisville is still very much in the mix. Like Clark and Moore, he's also in town for the 502 BBQ, so we'll see how that leaves an impression on him.
Raymond Pulido
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-5, 265
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8833 (479th)
Summary: With Louisville landing three offensive line targets over the last month, all eyes at the position now focus on Pulido. Alabama and UCLA very much have a shot at him, but he did make it to the big mid-June recruiting weekend, and the St. John Bosco connection with other UofL commits could pay off.
Read More
Duce Robinson
Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-6, 225
School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9883 (20th)
Summary: This one seemingly came out of nowhere. The tight end/wide receiver hybrid made headlines when it came out that he would be flying in for the 502 BBQ, and though many view as a big USC lean, there is sudden significant optimism that he will actually end up at Louisville.
Everett Roussaw
Position: Inside Linebacker
Frame: 6-2, 215
High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8550 (1,075th)
Summary: Even though he was formerly an Arkansas pledge, Louisville maintained a string relationship with Roussaw. When he opted to back off of his pledge to the Razorbacks in late June, the Cardinals immediately became the favorite. It also helps that he is teammates with Adonijah Green, who was Louisville's very first commitment in the 2023 cycle.
Shawn Russ, Jr.
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-2, 185
High School: Dunbar (Fla.) Fort Myers
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8925 (388th)
Summary: Speaking of teammate connections, Russ is another prospect where this comes into play. He was teammates with OL commit Jordan Church before he transferred to IMG Academy, and included the Cardinals in his top five back in June. Florida State appears to be the main competition for Russ.
Leviticus Su'a
Position: Inside Linebacker
Frame: 6-1.5, 225
High School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8939 (374th)
Summary: Louisville's budding Southern California pipeline isn't held to just St. John Bosco. Su'a might play for Bosco's rival, Mater Dei, but he is still very close to a lot of SoCal Louisville commits. He's coming off of official visits to Stanford and Arizona, and while it'll be difficult to keep him off the West Coast, the Cardinals have a shot.
Matayo Uiagalelei
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 265
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9857 (27th)
Summary: This might be a little bit of an uphill battle. Louisville is recruiting Uiagalelei, the younger brother of Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei, as hard as anyone, but so are places like Alabama, USC and Ohio State. The St. John Bosco connections certainly help, as are Louisville's efforts to get him on campus for the 502 BBQ, but there are reports that he might not have made it.
(Photo of Stanquan Clark via Hudl)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter