An Updated Look at Louisville's Top Remaining Class of 2025 Targets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has made a lot of recent inroads out on the recruiting trail with the Class of 2025. Over the last two-plus weeks, the Cardinals have landed six commitment in the cycle.
As it stands right now, Louisville currently sports a 12-man 2025 recruiting class. While, in theory, the Cardinals have plenty of space left to bring in more high school talent, especially considering they will be graduating 28 players after the 2024 season, don't expect the Cardinals to be super active in the class beyond the summer.
Brohm has shown over the last two cycles that he is privy to replace most of his departing talent via the portal rather than out of high school. He inked a 14-man class in the 2024 cycle, and signed 18 players in the Class of 2023 not long after he became the head coach. Conventional wisdom suggests that this trend will continue in the 2025 class, and only a few more prospects will be joining the fold.
That being said, Louisville is still in the mix for a multiple 2025 prospects. So who else are the Cards targeting? Below are some of Louisville's top current targets in the 2025 cycle, listed alphabetically by last name:
JaDon Blair
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
School: Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor
Top Offers: Florida State, LSU Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9350 (158th)
Quick Note: Louisville is in a good spot for Blair, who took an official visit to campus for the spring game for one of his first OVs. However, it'll be hard to fight off Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State and Penn State, who all get visits from him this month.
Antonio Branch Jr.
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 172 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Northwestern
Top Offers: Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8869 (438th)
Quick Note: Penn State has the inside track here and Nebraska has also hosted him, but Louisville is certainly giving it their best shot here. Playing under former Cardinals great Teddy Bridgewater, he'll be on campus for an official visit this weekend.
Chastan Brown
Position: Offensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
School: Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, NC State, UCF, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9136 (240th)
Quick Note: UCF has been the leader in this recruitment for a while, but Louisville recently made up a ton of ground here. The Region 1-6A offensive lineman of the year took a visit to the Cardinals earlier this month, and recently told 247Sports that he is torn between the two.
Tyrone Burrus Jr.
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
Top Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8752 (646th)
Quick Note: Burrus is another prospect Louisville is in good shape with, as he visited during spring practice and returned for an official visit on earlier this month. He also visited Michigan State last weekend, and has a visit to Indiana this weekend.
Kalen Edwards
Position: Defensive Line
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds
School: Dyersburg (Tenn) HS
Top Offers: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8975 (329th)
Quick Note: Edwards decommitted from Auburn this past March, and Louisville quickly got involved. They got him on campus for an official visit earlier this month, but Auburn is still in the picture, he visisted Memphis this past weekend, and has OVs to Georgia and Kentucky on tap.
Kyler Garcia
Position: Defensive Lineman
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn
Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Liberty, Purdue, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Quick Note: Garcia recently included Louisville in his top five schools, and while he is an unranked prospect, he has a lot of P4 interest. He visited the Cards earlier this month, is coming off a visit to Wisconsin, holds an offer from Georgia, and schools like Tennessee and Auburn have been expressing some interest.
Jontae Gilbert
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9441 (124th)
Quick Note: Louisville got the very first official visit this summer for Gilbert, which came in Mid-May. That being said, former Ohio State commit won't commit until Oct. 19, and Georgia, NC State and UCF are the co-leaders along with the Cards.
Cameron Gorin
Position: Offensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
School: Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern
Top Offers: Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8685 (818th)
Quick Note: It appears to be Jeff Brohm's alma mate vs. his former employer here. Louisville hosted him for a visit at the turn of the calender, while Gorin visited Purdue the next weekend. He's alsp coming off of a visit to Minnesota.
Ben Hanks Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9482 (111th)
Quick Note: The Sunshine State's finest are all after Hanks, with Miami, Florida and FSU - as well as Georgia - all heavily in the mix. Louisville who got him on campus first with a visit to wrap up the month of May, but this will be a tough recruitment to win.
Carl Jenkins Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 177 pounds
School: St. Augustine (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Texas A&M, UCF
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (528th)
Quick Note: Louisville is in the top four for Jenkins, and took his official visit to the Cardinals earlier this month. Jenkins told Louisville Report he had an "awesome" visit, and will announce his commitment on June 29.
Rashad Johnson
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9000 (325th)
Quick Note: While Louisville has a shot and hosted him on Johnson's first OV this summer, it'll be a difficult recruitment to win. He's also visited Penn State and Georgia, and will also visit Texas A&M this weekend.
Jeremiah Jones
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: Murray (Ky.) HS
Top Offers: Kentucky, Murray State, Nebraska
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8728 (698th)
Quick Note: One of the top prospects in the state, Louisville has been the leader in this recruitment for a while. That being said, recent takes in the secondary by the Cardinals could remove him from the picture, and Florida State plus Nebraska have been making pushes.
C.J. May
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Highland Home (Ala.) HS
Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Washington
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9032 (293rd)
Quick Note: Louisville is in a good spot with May, who announces his commitment on July 13, but they're in a fight for him. The former Notre Dame commit took one of his first OV's to the Cards, but also has taken visits to Washington and Syracuse.
Montavin Quisenberry
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-9, 160 pounds
School: Danville (Ky.) Boyle County
Top Offers: Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8689 (799th)
Quick Note: Quisenberry is another local prospect that Louisville has gotten heavily invested in. He visited for Junior Day in January, and returned for an official visit earlier this month. But don't count out Kentucky or West Virginia, who both hosted him for a visit this month.
(Photo of C.J. May via Irish Breakdown)
