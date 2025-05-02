USA TODAY Lists Jeff Brohm Among Top Coaches in ACC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While he might not get the national recognition that many other coaches in college football, perennially, Jeff Brohm remains one of the most underrated head coaches in the sport.
Between his stints at Western Kentucky and Purdue, and his first two years as the head coach at Louisville, way more often than not, Brohm has flat out won. Ever since making the jump to the Cardinals, he has slowly but surely started gaining recognition in the eyes college football fans and national media as a whole.
On Thursday, USA TODAY released their rankings for all 17 head coaches in the ACC. While Clemson's Dabo Swinney took the top spot, Brohm was placed right behind him at No. 2. SMU's Rhett Lashlee, Florida State's Mike Norvell and Miami Mario Cristobal round out the top five.
"Brohm makes programs better. Western Kentucky, Purdue and now Louisville greatly improved under his guidance," Blake Toppmeyer wrote. "He’s produced eight winning seasons in 11 years, and that’s a bigger compliment when you consider he coached Purdue for six seasons. His steady hand for offense translates from school to school and conference to conference."
Given what Brohm has been able to accomplish already in two years back at his alma mater, it doesn't come as a surprise to see him so highly ranked. Louisville went 10-4 during his first season in 2023, which included the program's first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game. This past season, he went 9-4, including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl, while also snapping lengthy losing streaks to both Clemson and Kentucky.
Sporting a 19-8 record in his first two seasons with UofL, Brohm's .704 winning percentage is the second-highest of any permanent head coach at Louisville, behind only Charlie Strong's .712 (37-15). Including a 30-10 mark in three years during his first stint as a head coach at Western Kentucky, along with a 36-34 showing in six years at Purdue, Brohm is 85-52 so far in 11 seasons as a head coach.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky