Listen: Vince Marrow Talks New Role at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Seven months after the Louisville football program was after to snap their five-game losing streak against arch rival Kentucky, another momentum swing came in the Governor's Cup rivalry earlier this week.
On Thursday, head coach Jeff Brohm officially hired former Kentucky tight ends/associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow to his support staff. He'll have an off-the-field role as a Cardinal, taking over as their Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting.
During his 13 years at Kentucky, Marrow was been a dominant force in recruiting the Midwest, as well as one of the top recruiters in all of college football. All 12 of UK's recruiting classes since Marrow became their recruiting coordinator have ranked in the top-40, per the 247Sports Composite. Four have ranked in the top-25, and his best class came in 2022 when it ranked as the No. 14 class in the nation.
On Friday morning, Marrow joined 93.9 The Ville for an interview with ESPN Louisville's Drew Deener and Mark Blankenbaker. Marrow discussed the move from UK to UofL itself, how it came up, his friendship with Brohm and what he has built in Louisville, and more.
You can listen to the full interview at this link. The interview is also available on Apple Podcasts here.
(Photo of Vince Marrow: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
