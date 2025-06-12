Louisville Officially Hires Kentucky's Vince Marrow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Big Dog is now, officially, a Cardinal.
Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program announced Thursday that they have hired Kentucky tight ends/associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow to Brohm's support staff. His official title is Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting.
“I am excited to have Vince Marrow join our staff,” Brohm said in a statement. “He exemplifies the highest standards of collegiate coaching and recruiting success. His extensive experience, commitment to player development, and exceptional ability to connect with young athletes have made him one of the best in the business. Vince will be a huge asset to the staff.”
It had previously been reported that Marrow would become the Cardinals' general manager. Greg Brohm, the older brother of Jeff Brohm, will continue to handle "all general manager duties for the program" as their Chief of Staff.
"I am incredibly excited to work with Jeff Brohm and the University of Louisville football program!" Marrow said in a statement. "Jeff and I have known each other for over 25 years, I have always admired and respected him and the Brohm family. I also love the state of Kentucky, this has become my home. The opportunity to take on this new and exciting role, in the state where I have so many incredible relationships, was something that I couldn’t pass up.
"I also want to thank the University of Kentucky, Mark Stoops, the administration and the fans. I have made lifelong friendships during my time at UK, and I have every desire to keep those relationships. That is one of the reasons I wanted to stay in this state. My hope is that I left the Kentucky football program in a better position than when we started, I will always be grateful for my time there. Ultimately, my goal at the University of Louisville is to win a national championship. I am very confident that we can accomplish that goal and I can’t wait to get started!"
Marrow has been with Kentucky as their tight ends coach since Mark Stoops was hired as the head coach in 2013. He's also served as the Wildcats' recruiting coordinator since 2014, and added the title of associate head coach in 2019. During his time on Stoops' staff, he has been a dominant force in recruiting the Midwest, as well as one of the top recruiters in all of college football.
All 12 of UK's recruiting classes since Marrow became their recruiting coordinator have ranked in the top-40, per the 247Sports Composite. Four have ranked in the top-25, and his best class came in 2022 when it ranked as the No. 14 class in the nation.
Of the 25 highest-ranked recruits of the modern era (since 1999) to commit to Kentucky, 19 of them came while Marrow was their recruiting coordinator. In fact, 66 four-star prospects committed to Kentucky during Marrow's tenure (5.5 per year), including 14 top-200 prospects and five in the top-100.
Due to his prowess as a recruiter, Marrow was routinely a target of other programs during his time in Lexington. He notably shot down Michigan State in 2020 and Michigan in 2015, and Brohm has made multiple attempts to hire him in the past at both Louisville and Purdue. Even this past winter, Marrow's name had reportedly been tied to Louisville, and he actively interviewed for the head coaching jobs at Bowling Green and Southern Miss.
Prior to his tenure with Kentucky, the 56-year-old had stints as the tight ends coach at Nebraska and Toledo, the UFL's Omaha Nighthawks, and in NFL Europe with the Berlin Thunder and Rhein Fire. He also served as the head coach at Springfield (Oh.) Holland HS in 2009.
A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Marrow played tight end at Toledo, earning Second-Team All-MAC honors as a senior. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1992 NFL Draft, and also played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers as part of an eight-year NFL career.
