Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

The Cardinals head to Lane Stadium for a showdown with the Hokies.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) makes a heart gesture after his sack against James Madison University in the Card's football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. After the game, Bailey said he always does a heart sign after a sack as an honor to his late mother, who was killed when he was five years old. Other Card players have followed his lead.
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Wesley Bailey (23) makes a heart gesture after his sack against James Madison University in the Card's football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. After the game, Bailey said he always does a heart sign after a sack as an honor to his late mother, who was killed when he was five years old. Other Card players have followed his lead. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program won't be playing under the lights when they head to Virginia Tech.

The matchup between the Cardinals and the Hokies on Saturday, Nov. 1 will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. EST at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on The CW Network.

The Cardinals earned a massive victory this past Friday night, as they were able to topple No. 2 and previously undefeated Miami 24-21 in South Florida. Louisville's defense picked off Canes QB Carson Beck four times, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on 15 carries.

As for the Hokies, it has not been a season to remember. Following an 0-3 start, including a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion, head coach Brent Pry was fired. Virginia Tech is 2-2 under interim head coach Phillip Montgomery, but lost their last two games - vs. Wake Forest and at Georgia Tech - before heading into the bye week.

Next Saturday will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Hokies holding a 6-3 edge. However, the Cardinals won the last matchup, claiming a 34-3 decision back on Nov. 4, 2023. Louisville has not played at Lane Stadium since 1991, and are 0-3 on the road against Virginia Tech.

Louisville hosts Boston College this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, while Virginia Tech hosts Cal this Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Wesley Bailey, Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

