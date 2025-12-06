Rams vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Arizona Will Surprise Los Angeles in NFC West Duel)
The Los Angeles Rams will look to bounce back after a baffling Week 13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Luckily for them, they have the worst team in the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals, as their Week 14 opponent.
The Cardinals' season is virtually over, but they still have pride to salvage as they try to figure out their plan for the future.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game then I'll attempt to predict the game's final score.
Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams -8.5 (-105)
- Cardinals +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams -450
- Cardinals +350
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-102)
- UNDER 48.5 (-120)
The spread and total for this game have remained steady throughout the week. The moneyline odds have shifted slightly towards the Rams, from -420 to -450.
Rams vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the Cardinals to cover as home underdogs.
Last week, we all thought the Los Angeles Rams were far and away the best team in football. As soon as we thought that, they proved no team's a step above the rest by losing to the lowly Carolina Panthers.
The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to win and cover the spread, especially of late, but I think their numbers are better than their record indicates. They rank 21st in both net yards per play and DVOA. The Rams are certainly the better team, but laying 8.5 points on the road against a divisional rival is a tough ask for any team in 2025. I'll take the points with the Cardinals and hope their offense can keep things close.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. It's hard to bet against the Rams' offense, and we saw last week that the Los Angeles defense is susceptible at times. If the Panthers' offense can put up 31 points against the Rams' defense, the Cardinals can certainly have a similar performance. The Rams will win, the Cardinals will cover, and the total will go OVER.
Final score prediction: Rams 31, Cardinals 27
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!