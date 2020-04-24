Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Virginia ties helped forge bond between Jets GM Joe Douglas & Mekhi Becton

Matthew McGavic

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas and former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton formed an instant bond during the pre-draft process, thanks in part to their ties to Virginia, the state in which both grew up in.

"When he said the street names, I knew what street names he was talking about," Becton said to reporters following his selection by the Jets with the No. 11 overall pick. "It was a great bond knowing that he's from the same area I'm from. It was a great connection when I figured out he was from Richmond."

Not only are both from the same area, the high schools in which they attended are separated by less than 10 miles. Becton grew up in Highland Springs while Douglas was born and raised in Mechanicsville, both of which are suburbs of Richmond, VA.

"He went to Highland Springs HS which was a crosstown rival from where I grew up and we played that high school every year," Douglas said to reporters following the conclusion of the NFL Draft's first round. "We were in the same district. It's a great program."

Douglas attended Lee-Davis HS, just a 15 minute drive down I-295 from Becton's alma mater of Highland Springs HS. He also went onto play offensive tackle for the University of Richmond, starting in 45 consecutive games for the Spiders.

"I was able to have a great conversation with their head coach leading up to the draft - Coach [Loren] Johnson. That was a great conversation," Douglass said. "He played at Virginia Tech with one of our coaches on staff - Todd Washington. It was a great conversation with him."

Virginia & Virginia Tech were in play to land Becton before he committed to the Cardinals, as well as Michigan & Oregon.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

The three star prospect out of the Carolinas is the third Louisville Football commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Former NFL WR Mike Wallace believes Mekhi Becton will have a Hall of Fame career

The former Louisville offensive tackle is already drawing a ton of praise from peers in the football world

Matthew McGavic

New York Jets select Mekhi Becton with No. 11 overall pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The former Louisville offensive tackle is now a Jet

Matthew McGavic

New York Jets select Mekhi Becton in final Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft

In the final mock draft released by SI's Kevin Hanson, the New York Jets build their offensive line by drafting former Louisville OT Mekhi Becton at No. 11

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft: Two Teams that could trade up for Mekhi Becton

There's almost always trades on the day of the NFL Draft, and these two teams could pull the trigger in order to select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 9 for Class of 2021 LB Andrew Jones

The three-star prospect out of Louisiana includes Louisville Football in his top schools

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton wanted to be the best tackle in college football

Former Louisville offensive lineman prepares for NFL Draft, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford tells Becton to enjoy the experience

samdraut

by

MattySolo

2020 NFL Draft prop bets for Mekhi Becton

The former Louisville offensive tackle is the subject of plenty of prop bets

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 LB Damon Owens

The versatile defender out of Tennessee has included Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 WR Isaiah Brevard

The No. 1 prospect in the state of Mississippi includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic