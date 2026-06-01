Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months now on the horizon and rosters across college football now firmly set in stone, Louisville Cardinals On SI will provide way-too-early previews for each opponent on their 2026 schedule.

Next up, we continue our way-too-early preview series with the Cardinals' final home game of the season, and ACC finale, against Pitt:

Pitt Panthers

2026 Meeting: Saturday, Nov. 21 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Last Meeting: Louisville won 34-27 on Sept. 27, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

All-Time Series: Series tied 11-11

Year 11 of the Pat Narduzzi era at Pitt wasn't great on the bookends, but it was salvaged by a five-game winning streak in the middle portion to help give Narduzzi his eighth winning season in the Steel City. The Panthers wound up finishing the year at 8-5 overall and 6-2 in the ACC, even though they started the season at just 2-2 and dropped three of their final four games

Pitt has been mostly been known for their defensive prowess under Narduzzi, but their offense put together a good overall showing this past season. The Panthers averaged 390.5 yards and 33.7 points per game, which ranked 65th and 20th, respectively in the FBS. Heading into 2026, this is an offense that does have some turnover, but retains their most important piece.

Following the 2-2 start, then-starting quarterbacl Eli Holstein was benched, with Narduzzi inserting Mason Heintschel. He played a key role in helping Pitt go on that five-game winning streak, finishing the season with 2,354 passing yards and 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions - with the vast majority of this coming in just nine games. Heintschel unquestionably enters the 2026 season as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC.

Pitt's top two receivers in Raphael Williams and Kenny Johnson have moved on, but Heintschel does have some solid weapons to throw to. Returners Cataurus Hicks (24 receptions, 422 yards, four touchdowns), Censere Lee (19 catches, 254 yards, three touchdowns in 2024) and Bryce Yates (11 catches, 202 yards, 1 touchdown) should be able to take steps forward in larger roles, and Western Carolina transfer Malik Knight (47 receptions, 774 yards, seven touchdowns) has been added to the fold. However, Pitt likely won't get as much production from the tight end spot this season, and their wide receiver depth beyond the aforementioned four.

That being said, Pitt has traditionally used their running backs as consistant pieces in the passing attack. Ja'Kyrian Turner's role took a big step forward last season in the wake of Desmond Reid's injury, and he finished with 745 rushing yards plus seven touchdowns, along with 25 catches for 150 yards to lead the team in yards from scrimmage. La'Vell Wright, who had 559 total yards of offense plus 11 scores last season at Western Kentucky, is a good backup as well. This all-purpose back duo should play a large role in helping move the chains for the Panthers, whether it's on the ground or through the air.

Something that could throw a wrench into this whole operation is the offensive line play, which was ghastly last season. Pitt gave up 3.38 sacks and 6.15 tackles for loss per game, which ranked 128th and 111th, respectively, in the FBS. For what it's worth, the Panthers were able to keep four of their five starters. LT Kendall Stanley, C Ryan Carretta, RG B.J. Williams and RT Ryan Baer all return, with Akron's Keylen Davis sliding in as the starting RG. While there is continuity here, if they don't take a step forward, continuity can be a bad thing.

The other side of the line of scrimmage on defense is what Narduzzi has been known for during his time at Pitt, and while they didn't have an "elite" season on that side of the ball, it was still very good. The Panthers ranked 32nd in the FBS in total defense after allowing 330.4 yards per game, although their 24.6 points allowed per game did rank 67th. It's a defense that loses multiple top flight defenders, but is filled with guys who are ready to step up.

When it comes to their defensive line, Pitt was actually able to retain most of their starters up front. Jimmy Scott (18 tackles, 8.0 for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 fumble) and Isaiah Neal (36 tackles, 7.0 for loss, 3.5 sacks) are a disruptive edge rushing duo, while Sean FitzSimmons (25 tackles, 3.0 for loss, 1.0 sack) is a force in the middle of the line and Nick James (22 tackles, 7.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks) should bode well as a new starter at defensive tackle. The depth doesn't have a ton of production, as expected, but Narduzzi knows how to get the most of out his guys.

The linebacking corps in this 4-3 scheme is what will look the most different, as Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis - who were primarily responsible for helping Pitt finishing with the fifth-most tackles for loss in the FBS - have moved on. However, the middle of the field should still be strong for the Panthers.

Braylan Lovelace, the third-leading tackler on the team at 80 (along with 5.5 for loss, a sack and two interceptions) is returning to the Steel City. Add in Cameron Lindsey (32 tackles, 5.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble), Memphis' Demarco Ward (63 tackles, 3.0 for loss, two pick-sixes and one fumble) and Purdue's Alex Sanford (46 tackles, 3.5 for loss), and the Panthers once again have a stout collections of linebackers.

The one weakness in Pitt's defense was their secondary, as their 235.3 passing yards allowed last season ranked just 99th in the FBS. But on paper, the Panthers appear to have a good collection of defensive backs.

Cornerbacks Shadarian Harrison (30 tackles, 3 PBUs, 2 turnovers) and Shawn Lee Jr. (31 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 1 interception) are returning, with Auburn's Raion Strader (53 tackles, 2 interceptions 18 PBUs in 2024 at Miami of Ohio) coming in hoping to have a bounce back season. On the back end at safety, Cruce Brookins (53 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 PBUs) is the feature back, with Allen Bryant (16 tackles) and Josh Guerrier (redshirted) hoping to take steps forward.

Overall, Pitt has the makings of a team who could make some noise. The offensive line play is obviously a massive question mark and the secondary still has to take a step forward, but the Panthers have playmakers at the skill positions on offense and in the front seven on defense. While this matchup will be at home, this could wind up being a difficult one for Louisvilel depending on how Pitt's season shakes out.

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(Photo of Mason Heintschel: John Hefti - Imagn Images)