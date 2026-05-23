Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: Villanova

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months now on the horizon and rosters across college football now firmly set in stone, Louisville Cardinals On SI will provide way-too-early previews for each opponent on their 2026 schedule.

Next up, we continue our way-too-early preview series with the Friday night home opener against Villanova:

Villanova Wildcats

2026 Meeting: Friday, Sept. 11 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Last Meeting: First Meeting

All-Time Series: First Meeting

There's no doubt that Villanova's football program lives in the shadow of their men's basketball program, but don't let that façade fool you. Last season, the Wildcats were one of the best teams at the FCS level. 'Nova not only finished the 2025 season at 12-3 overall, but made it all the way to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs before falling to Illinois State. In what will mark their first season in the Patriot League after being in the CAA for nearly two decades, Villanova figures to be one of the better FCS teams heading into 2026.

While the Wildcats were not a team led by their offense last season, they still put up respectable numbers on that side of the ball. Out of the 126 teams at the FCS level, their 391.7 yards per game ranked 36th, while their 29.5 points per game with 37th. However, they have one very big question mark at the most important position on the field.

QB Pat McQuaide is coming off of a very good season, one where he threw for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions. However, he is now out of eligibility. Villanova is actively working on trying to get a waiver for McQuade since he had a previous stop at the JUCO level, but if this falls through, the 'Cats don't really have a go-to option just yet. Of their four quarterbacks currently on the roster, none of them played a single snap for Villanova last season.

It also doesn't help that the Wildcats are losing their top two wide receivers in Luke Colella and Lucas Kopecky, who combined for 110 receptions for 1,622 yards and 12 touchdowns. That being said, Braden Reed (34 receptions for 518 yards and three touchdowns) and Chris Colby (20 receptions for 357 yards and a touchdown) are returning, and both could be in line to take steps forward in bigger roles.

But regardless as to who the signal caller and his top targets for Villanova are, they will likely be a ground-and-pound type of squad next season, as they are returning their top two running backs from last season. After briefly testing the transfer portal, Ja'briel Mace is running it back, coming off of a 2025 season where he ran for 946 yards (7.4 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. This included a 291-yard and four-TD effort against Towson, where he broke Villanova's single-game rushing record that was previously held by Brian Westbrook. Isaiah Ragland is the latter half of 'Nova's one-two punch at running back, coming off a year where he ran for 755 yards and a pair of scores.

That being said, this was accomplished in spite of an offensive line that, even by FCS standards, was not that great. Their 6.07 tackles for loss allowed per game rank 79th in the FCS, while their 51.6 run blocking grade on Pro Football Focus was 103rd. Not to mention they lose FCS All-American lineman Temi Ajirotutu. While Villanova has a couple weapons at running back, Louisville's stout defensive line could easily negate them because of the Wildcats' issues on the OL.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, Villanova had a lot more success on defense. Their 336.0 yards allowed per game ranked 24th in the FCS, while their 20.9 points was 19th.

However, this is a defense that loses a lot of their top-end production, as six of their eight leading tackles have departed the program in some form or fashion. That includes linebacker Shane Hartzell, who logged 101 total tackles plus 19.5 for loss and 9.5 sacks, plus defensive backs Anthony Hawkins and Zahmir Dawud, who combined for four interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

As a result of losing Hartzell, Villanova's already so-so ability to get in the backfield (ranked 45th and 80th nationally at 2.13 sacks and 5.1 tackles for loss per game, respectively) will be impacted. Though they do still have a few good pieces here.

Between Capri Martin (33 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks) and Ugo Nwotite (9 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks), as well as a couple pieces behind them, the Wildcats have some decent pass rushing capabilities. That being said, defensive tackle has some massive concerns, and some of their edges will likely have to cross train in the middle of the line.

Backing up the line, Villanova's linebacking corps is arguably the strongest on the team - even with the loss of Hartzell. Turner Inge (56 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble) was a starter alongside Hartzell while Omari Bursey (50 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 interceptions) earned a starting role late in the season, and both are running it back. The depth behind these two isn't that great, but the starting unit is at least in a great spot.

Moving to the secondary, this unit allowed 205.3 passing yards per game (45th in the FCS), but does lose a good amount of their starting cornerbacks and safeties. Corner Newton Essiem (18 tackles, 5 PBUs, 1 interception) and safety Garrett Rogan return (33 tackles, 3 PBUs), but overall, this is an area of the field where a lot of players will be taking on much bigger roles.

Overall, while Villanova was one of the best teams at the FBS level last season, time will tell if they can repeat this. Between the quarterback situation and the amount of defensive production lost, head coach Mark Ferrante's bunch could take a step back in 2026. And this was already team that lost 52-6 at Penn State last season in their lone game against an FBS opponent. It would be surprising if Louisville's didn't come close to having similar success against the Wildcats that the Nittany Lions did.

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(Photo of David Avit: Matthew O'Haren - Imagn Images)