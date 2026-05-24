Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months now on the horizon and rosters across college football now firmly set in stone, Louisville Cardinals On SI will provide way-too-early previews for each opponent on their 2026 schedule.

Next up, we continue our way-too-early preview series with their matchup against Wake Forest:

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2026 Meeting: Saturday, Sept. 26 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Last Meeting: Louisville won 48-21 on Oct. 29, 2022 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

All-Time Series: Louisville leads 7-3

2025 marked the start of a new era for Wake Forest. After 11 years as the head coach, Dave Clawson announced his retirement following the 2024 season. The Demon Deacons hired Jake Dickert after he spent three seasons as the head coach at Washington State, and he made an immediate impact in Winston-Salem. He guided Wake Forest to a 9-4 record last season, setting the program record for most wins by a first year head coach, and finishing as the runner-up to Virginia's Tony Elliott in ACC Coach of the Year voting.

This success came despite sporting an offense that was fairly mediocre in the grand scheme of the ACC and the sport as a whole. Wake Forest totaled 393.8 yards and 28.1 points per game, which ranked 61st and 63rd, respectively in the FBS. As such, Dickert and Co. used the transfer portal to retool the offense this offseason.

This included bringing in a new starting quarterback after Robby Ahford graduated and Deshawn Purdie hit the portal. The Deacons didn't have to look very far, bringing in Gio Lopez after he spent the 2025 season in the triangle at North Carolina.

After putting up good numbers at South Alabama in 2024, Lopez struggled some in the jump to the ACC, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards and 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. The dual threat option also ran for just 133 yards and three touchdowns after rushing for 463 yards and seven scores in 2024, and suffered a couple injuries over the course of the season. One could argue it's a bit of a gamble to bring Lopez as the starter, but perhaps a fresh start elsewhere, and a year in the conference, will do him some good.

Carlos Hernandez, Wake's top wide receiver from last season after catching 40 passes for 611 yards and three touchdowns, is running back. But otherwise, it's a brand new set of pass catchers for Lopez. The Deacs also brought in a mix of productive Group of Five wideouts, such as UTEP's Wondame Davis Jr. (26/610/6) and Rice's Drayden Dickman (37/323/3), as well as under-utilized power conference pass catchers, like Louisville's Antonio Meeks (17/189/1) and Arkansas' Kameron Shanks (9/101/1). On paper, it's a wide receiver group that should be at least middle-of-the-pack in the ACC.

Wake Forest will have to take a step forward with their passing offense, because their ground game is going to take a slight step back with Second-Team All-ACC running back Demond Claiborne graduating. Ty Clark, who ran for 323 yards plus three scores and caught 17 passes for 209 yards plus a score, could put together a more prolific season as the starter after being the backup last season - but it will be hard to replace Claiborne. Florida transfer K.D. Daniels (28/120/1) could see a decent amount of work as the backup as well.

Even their offensive line could take a step back. Wake Forest ranked 21st in sacks allowed per games (1.31) and 22nd in tackles for loss allowed (4.23), but lose their top four linemen. Guard Clinton Richard and tackle George Steih are running it back, while the Deacons bring in LSU tackle Ethan Calloway Bucknell center John Ohnegian, Oregon State guard Ryan Berger and New Hampshire tackle Tolu Olajide to round out the main rotation on the line. Time will tell if they can repeat their success from last season.

While the offensive side of the ball for Wake Forest has some question marks, their defense is a lot more stout, and was primarily the reason for the Demon Deacons' success last season. Not only did they finish the year 26th in total defense (328.5 yards allowed per game) and 44th in scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game), they bring back 15 of their top 22 defensive players by total tackles.

The strongest aspect of Wake Forest's defense was their defensive line/front seven overall and their run-stopping capabilities, collecting the eighth-most tackles for loss in the FBS (7.3) and limiting teams to 121.6 rushing yards per game (28th in FBS). While a couple pieces on the DL have moved on, Wake is still extremely deadly up front.

Mostly, this is because of edge rusher Langston Hardy's return. Last season, he posted the ninth-most tackles for loss in the FBS at 17.0, along with a team-best seven sacks and 67 tackles overall. Gabe Kirschke (37 tackles, 9.0 for loss, 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) is running it back at the other defensive end spot, while interior tackles Dallas Afalava and Zach Lohavichan - who combined for 56 tackles, 10 for loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles - return as well.

Wake's linebacking corps will help out the overall cause around the box as well. Aiden Hall - who collected the third-most tackles on the team at 73, along with eight for loss - returns for the 2026 season, while Frank Cusano (45 tackles, 1.5 for loss) steps into a starting role. Cal's Buom Jock (100 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 2 turnovers in 2024 at Colorado State) and UAB's Tylan McNichols (39 tackles, 1.5 for loss) will be the go-to reserves, but the depth and overall production at linebacker isn't nearly as good as it is on the line.

Coming off of a 2025 season where they allowed just 206.9 passing yards per game (46th in FBS), Wake Forest's secondary is in a good spot, sporting a good mix of returning production and some transfers.

At cornerback, the Demon Deacons are anchored primarily by a pair of transfers in FIU's Brian "Deuce" Blades II (26 tackles, 5 PBUs, 1 interception) and Georgia State's Bernard Causey (19 tackles, 2.0 for loss, 6 PBUs, 1 forced fumble), while also having guys like Travon West (31 tackles, 2 PBUs) and Zamari Stephenson (18 tackles, 1 interception) return. Then at safety, second-leading tackler Davaughn Patterson (80 tackles, 4.0 for loss, team-best 9 PBUs) and Braylon Johnson (44 tackles, 1.5 for loss, 5 PBUs) hold down the back end.

Overall, Wake Forest is not a team that Louisville should overlook, especially considering that two of their toughest games of the year precede it, setting up a potential trap game. The Demon Deacons' offense certainly has some things to prove, but their defense could be something that gives the Cardinals a headache.

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(Photo of Langston Hardy: Craig Strobeck - Imagn Images)