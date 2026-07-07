Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 4 vs. Wake Forest

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Wake Forest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program might winless all-time against SMU in real life, but in the virtual world, they finally were able to get in the win column.

Welcoming the Mustangs to L&N Stadium for their ACC opener, the Cardinals were able to finish strong, scoring 21 of the final 24 points to capture a 35-24 victory. UofL improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

QB Lincoln Kienholz had another efficient day, going 25-for-33 for 346 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for another. RB Isaac Brown ran for 89 yards and two scores while catching another touchdown, while WR Lawayne McCory caught seven passes for 108 yards. Over on defense, the trio of LB Stanquan Clark, STAR Antonio Watts and S Koen Entringer were all over the field, combining for 44 tackles.

This week, Louisville is staying at home, welcoming Wake Forest to virtual L&N Stadium. In College Football 27, the Demon Deacons sport a 78 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 77 overall and their defense at 80 overall.

Led by transfer QB Gio Lopez (79 OVR), he's got a solid one-two punch at WR in Carlos Hernandez (85 OVR) and Kam Shanks (81 OVR). However, the Demon Deacons will be led primarily by their defense, with CB Deuce Blades (87 OVR), S Devaughn Patterson and DE Langston Hardy (both 84 OVR) running the show on that side of the line of scrimmage.

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Wake Forest playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Demon Deacons on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

Game 1 vs. Ole Miss

Game 3 vs. SMU

Game 5 at NC State

Game 6 vs. Florida State

Game 7 at Syracuse

Game 8 vs. Stanford

Game 9 at Georgia Tech

Game 10 at North Carolina

Game 11 vs. Pitt

Game 12 at Kentucky

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(Photo of Clev Lubin: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)