Louisville Lands Commitment from Rutgers Transfer DE Wesley Bailey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's momentum on the receiving end of the transfer portal is starting to gain some steam.
Former Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Saturday.
Bailey is the fourth transfer in this cycle to commit to Louisville, following Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa, WKU linebacker Darius Thomas and FIU offensive guard Naeer Jackson.
Bailey saw action in just four games this season for Rutgers. He missed the first six games due to injury, and then sat out the final two to preserve a redshirt. During his limited on-field action this year, Bailey logged eight tackles, one for loss, a sack and a pass deflection.
While the 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher didn't see much time on the field this year, he had previously started all 25 games for the Scarlet Knights over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In that two-year span, he logged 57 tackles (27 solo), 13 for loss, 7.5 sacks, five pass deflections and four fumble recoveries.
Before that, the Ottawa, Ontario native didn't see any action as a true freshman in 2020, and played in seven games during the 2021 season. Up to this point in his collegiate career, he has 71 tackles (31 solo), 16 for loss, 9.5 sacks, six pass deflections and four fumble recoveries to his name in 36 games.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 16 players of their own enter the portal.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Wesley Bailey: Vincent Carchietta - Imagn Images)
