Louisville Completes Sweep of Central Michigan, McDonnell Earns 800th Career Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Having already captured their weekend series against Central Michigan, the Louisville baseball program was able to finish the job in game three, winning 7-5 on Sunday from Jim Patterson Stadium to complete the three-game sweep.

With the win, UofL head Dan McDonnell reaches a significant career milestone, earning his 800th career victory. He improves to 800-363-1 in his 20 years at Louisville, and the first head coach at the university to reach 800 career wins, regardless of sport.

Third baseman Bayram Hot (3-5, HR, RBI, 2B) hit his first home run of the season and came a triple shy of the cycle, with outfielder Kyle Campbell (2-4, RBI, BB), designated hitter Jax Hisle (2-5, RBI, 2B) and catcher Jimmy Nugent (2-3, 2B, BB) joining him in having multi-hit days. First baseman Tague Davis (0-3, 2 RBI, BB, SF) joined Campbell, Hisle and Hot in driving in runs as well, while outfielder Lucas Moore (1-2, 3 BB) got on base four times.

As a team, the Cardinals (7-4) collected 11 base hits and eight walks, struck out just four times, but did hit just 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position. Their pitching staff gave up 13 hits and walks to the Chippewas (5-5), but were able to tally nine strikeouts themselves.

Jake Bean (5.2 IP, 5 K, 3 BB, 6 H, 4 ER) got the start on the bump, and was very hit-or-miss on the day. While the right-hander allowed just three base runners in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings combined, he also gave up a pair of two-spots in the first and fourth. Central Michigan collected a two-run double in the first, then an RBI double and groundout in the fourth.

Fortunately, Louisville was able to keep pace during the first half of the afternoon. Campbell scored on a throwing error in the first, Hot smoked a 368-foot solo homer in the third, Campbell collected an RBI single in the fourth, then Nugent scored courtesy of a fielding error in the fifth.

After righty Jack Brown (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 H) took over in the sixth to get the Cardinals out of a jam, they took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the frame. Davis collected an RBI on a fielder's choice, then Hisle did so on a groundout.

In the seventh, UofL needed four pitchers just to get through the top of the frame. Brown was pulled after letting the first two batters on base, left-hander Ty Starke (0.1 IP) only saw one batter after he laid down a sacrifice bunt, then righty Jake Gregor (0.1 IP, 1 BB) allowed a sacrifice fly before his quick hook.

Southpaw Aaron England (2.1 IP, 4 K, 1 BB) was able not only able to get the final two outs of the seventh, but twirled scoreless eighth and ninth innings as well. Additionally, Davis got an insurance sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their 14-game home stand with a midweek matchup against Morehead State. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

