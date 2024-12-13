Report: Rutgers DE Wesley Bailey, Miss. State OL Makylan Pounders to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is making a concerted effort to bolster their play on the line of scrimmage through the transfer portal, and their two most recent visitors are a reflection of that.
Former Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey and former Mississippi State offensive lineman Makylan Pounders are both set to visit the Cardinals this Friday, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal, while landing a trio of commitments from Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa, WKU linebacker Darius Thomas and FIU offensive guard Naeer Jackson.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Makylan Pounders: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)
