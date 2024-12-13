Louisville Report

Report: Rutgers DE Wesley Bailey, Miss. State OL Makylan Pounders to Visit Louisville

The Cardinals continue to be active with hosting transfer portal visitors.

Matthew McGavic

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Makylan Pounders (66) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Makylan Pounders (66) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is making a concerted effort to bolster their play on the line of scrimmage through the transfer portal, and their two most recent visitors are a reflection of that.

Former Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey and former Mississippi State offensive lineman Makylan Pounders are both set to visit the Cardinals this Friday, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.

Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal, while landing a trio of commitments from Purdue offensive tackle Mahamane Moussa, WKU linebacker Darius Thomas and FIU offensive guard Naeer Jackson.

Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.

(Photo of Makylan Pounders: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football