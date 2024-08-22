WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Re-Enrolls at Louisville
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a surprising turn of events, a former multi-year contributor for the Louisville football program could potentially be coming back just days before they kick off their 2024 season.
Wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who transferred to South Carolina not long after the end of the 2023 season, has officially re-enrolled with UofL, according to the University of Louisville's directory.
Huggins-Bruce has not yet officially re-joined the team, and his eligibility and exact roster status for the 2024 season, as of this moment, is still up in the air. A source told Louisville Cardinals On SI that Huggins-Bruce was in the process of withdrawing from South Carolina, and Huggins-Bruce had not yet had contact with Louisville's staff so not to break NCAA tampering rules.
There is no definitive timeline for his return to the team, but Huggins-Bruce is expected to arrive in the city of Louisville later Thursday night. During his radio show on Thursday, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Huggins-Bruce was no longer part of the Gamecocks' football team.
Over the last few days, rumors had flooded social media regarding Huggins-Bruce's status with the Gamecocks and potential interest in returning to the Cardinals. The wideout reportedly had not been at practice for USC this past Tuesday and Wednesday, and chatter reached a fever pitch on Tuesday night.
If Huggins-Bruce is eligible to play for Louisville this upcoming season, his return comes at a great time considering recent developments in the wide receiver room. On the final day of fall camp, Caullin Lacy suffered a broken collarbone and is set to miss an "extended period of time."
During Huggins-Bruce's three years as a Cardinal, he was a regular fixture of Louisville's passing attack, if not a touch under-utilized. Across 39 career games and 12 starts, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster hauled in 80 receptions for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 11 rushes for 67 yards and a score.
The Dillon, SC. native burst onto the scene as a true freshman, catching 29 passes for 44 yards and four touchdowns. However, his overall usage and production would decrease over the next two seasons, and he never took on a large role in the passing attack. He caught 31 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, then just 20 passes for 312 yards and four scores in his first season under Jeff Brohm.
The Cardinals will kick off the 2024 season against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)
