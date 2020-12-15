Reports: Louisville DB Russ Yeast, QB Tee Webb Enter Transfer Portal

Four Cardinals have now entered the transfer portal in just one day.

(Photo of Russ Yeast: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More names continue to enter the transfer portal for the Louisville football program.

Senior defensive back Russ Yeast and freshman quarterback Tee Webb have entered the transfer portal, according to reports from Rivals and 247Sports, respectively.

That now makes four Cardinals that have entered the transfer portal in one day alone. Redshirt senior quarterback Jawon Pass and redshirt junior cornerback Anthony Johnson also entered the portal earlier Monday.

Yeast had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but will look to finish his career elsewhere as a grad transfer. Webb will have four years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

A 5-foot-11, 205-pound defensive back who saw most of his time at safety, Yeast played in all 11 games this season while logging 45 tackles (33 solo), three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The Danville, Ky. native finishes his Louisville career with 137 tackles in 45 games played.

As for Webb, a 6-foot-4, 195 signal caller from Cartersville, Ga., he did not take a single snap in his lone season with the program. As a senior for Cartersville HS last season, he completed 60.2% of his passes for 2,943 yards and 27 touchdowns. He then signed with the program last December and joined as an early enrollee.

Combined with Pass entering the portal, Louisville is now left with just two scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt junior Malik Cunningham & sophomore Evan Conley. Although the program is expected to sign QB TJ Lewis on Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period.

