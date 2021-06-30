Sports Illustrated home
Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit Zavion Thomas

Louisville Report breaks down 2022 Louisville football wide receiver commit Zavion Thomas.
(Photo of Zavion Thomas: David Grunfield - NOLA.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their fifth commit in the Class of 2022, as wide receiver Zavion Thomas has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Thomas:

Prospect: Zavion Thomas
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
School: Marrero (La.) John Ehret

Frame: Thomas is a lot bigger than most receivers who play inside the numbers. Has the game of a slot receiver, but the body of an "Z" receiver. Well-toned arms and lower body, good hand size. Won't need to add much more weight depending on exact role at next level.

Athleticism: No matter who else Louisville adds this cycle, Thomas is already the fastest player in their class. He was clocked at a 4.32 second 40-yard dash at a camp hosted by LSU, and that shows up on the gridiron. He has incredible open field speed, top notch acceleration, and a good vertical to boot.

Instincts: He's both a home run threat and RAC nightmare, similar to Tutu Atwell - only bigger. He does well at avoiding contact, and has the vision to seemingly glide past defenders both before the catch and after, without being overtly agile. For a speed guy, he is exceptional at leaping for the ball, and has shown flashes of fighting through traffic.

Polish: Doesn't run an incredibly diverse route tree, but is good at the ones he does run, such as streaks. screens, wheel routes and the occasional post. Has good hand strength, and has solid body control to go with it. Release at the line of scrimmage varies.

Bottom Line: Thomas is absolutely someone whose national recruiting status will increase as the offseason progresses, and he could be one of the more underrated recruits in the class when everything is said and done. He could be a versatile piece between the Y and Z receiver positions, and his coupled with his blazing speed, could very well become an impact player sooner rather than later.

Zavion Thomas' Junior Year Highlights: (Here)

