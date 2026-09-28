Injuries Mount for Louisville Football; Kienholz Game-Time Decision at NC State

During Monday’s weekly press conference, head coach Jeff Brohm touched on many topics recapping the 30-27 upset loss to Wake Forest this past Saturday. One of the more notable was the status of quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who took some hard hits and was hobbled coming off the field the last drive.

While Brohm did not directly address the type of injury Kienholz sustained, he proclaimed, “He has something. We aren’t going to elaborate. Will probably be a game time decision.”

With the Cards facing a long third down in the closing seconds of the game, Kienholz stood his ground in the pocket trying to find a receiver to improve Louisville’s field position for a game tying field goal attempt. Wake Forest edge rusher Dallas Afalava rushed the line and went in for a sack, rolling up on Kienholz, whose body bent back awkwardly.

After assistance from his offensive linemen, Kienholz gingerly walked back to the sideline before the blocked field goal that ended the comeback hopes for the Cards.

If Louisville would have had more time in the game, it would have been interesting to see if they had gone to one of the backups. Kienholz has emerged as a star for the Cards throwing for 1,140 yards with seven touchdown to one interception. His mobility has led to many exciting extended plays finding receivers down field and the decision to run when he has an opening. He has 45 carries for 134 yards and six touchdowns on the young season.

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the status of Kienholz in doubt for Saturday, West Georgia transfer Davin Wydner or freshman Briggs Cherry could be called upon when the Cards face NC State this coming weekend.

Wydner is a 6’5 senior from Clinton, N.J. He initially committed to Ole Miss out of high school and spent two seasons in Oxford before transferring to West Georgia. In 2024 he saw action in all 11 games making eight starts. He threw for 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns to go with one interception.

In 2025, he led the Wolves to an 8-3 record throwing for 1,667 yards and 15 touchdowns, also adding three rushing touchdowns on 442 yards. During the 2025 season, he became the first player in school history to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a Wolves jersey.

He saw limited action in the week two win over Villanova going 3-for-4 for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville Football quarterbacks Briggs Cherry and Davin Wydner during open practice. March 18, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cherry is a freshman from Cookeville, TN and starred at the prestigious Baylor Academy in Chattanooga during his high school career. He also had offers from Georgia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse and Ole Miss amongst others. He played the very end of the Villanova game, going 2-for-2 for 24 yards.

The initial ACC injury report will be released on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. The Cards face their first ACC road test Saturday when they head to Raleigh for a 3:30 contest vs the Wolfpack to be broadcast on the ACC Network.