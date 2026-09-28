Pitt vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech Hokies have both started with a 4-0 record this season. Pittsburgh has gotten past Miami-Ohio, UCF, Syracuse, and Bucknell, while Virginia Tech has defeated VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland, and Boston College.

Someone's undefeated record will move to 5-0 on Friday night, while the other team will suffer its first loss of the season. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Pittsburgh +3.5 (-115)

Virginia Tech -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Pittsburgh +135

Virginia Tech -165

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-108)

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch

Date: Friday, October 2

Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Pittsburgh record: 4-0

Virginia Tech record: 4-0

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games against Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Pittsburgh's last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Virginia Tech's last 10 games

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Key Player to Watch

Jeffrey Overton Jr., RB - Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech would be smart to continue to lean on their running back, Jeffrey Overton Jr., who has averaged 6.8 yards per carry through his first 60 touches this season. Marcellous Hawkins Jr. hasn't been nearly as effective, averaging only 4.1 yards per carry. If they decide to start giving Overton the bulk of the carries, the Virginia Tech offense will be even more dangerous moving forward.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Best Bet

Defense is going to be the difference-maker in this game. Pittsburgh's defense has been fantastic to start the season, ranking 16th in adjusted EPA per play, 30th in opponent yards per play, and 14th in opponent success rate. By comparison, Virginia Tech's defense ranks 104th, 110th, and 125th in those three defensive metrics.

While there's a lot I like about the Hokies' offense, their defensive numbers compared to Pittsburgh's make me concerned about their ability to cover the spread as 3.5-point favorites.

I'll take the points with the Panthers.

Pick: Pittsburgh +3.5 (-115) via BetMGM

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