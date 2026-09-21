Kickoff Time Set for Louisville's First Conference Road Game

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced kickoff times and TV designations for Week 5 of the college football season today. Louisville’s first conference road game at NC State on October 3rd will be a 3:30 kickoff. TV designation will be at the conclusion of this weekend’s games with the two options being ESPN2 or the ACC Network.

Before the No. 16 Cardinals (2-1) head to Raleigh, they will play host to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday at noon in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Ville is coming off a 41-31 win over a Top 20 SMU team with one of the best offenses in the country. Wake Forest lost a 33-20 duel with No. 5 Miami on Friday night, to fall to 2-1 on the early season.

NC State fell victim to Vanderbilt on the road this past Saturday in one of the most head-scratching finishes you will ever see. With a 31-28 lead in the closing seconds and backed up to their own goal line, quarterback CJ Bailey took a snap and tried to run around the end zone to exhaust the remaining six seconds. The Vanderbilt defense got him to him, forced a fumble and jumped on it for a walk-off 34-31 win dropping the Wolfpack to 1-2.

Louisville s Jawhar Jordan returns a kickoff for a touchdown against NC State. Nov. 19, 2022 Louisvillencstate 13 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Louisville has a 9-4 advantage in the series, having won the last two matchups. In November of 2022, Scott Satterfield’s last season in Louisville, the Cards beat the No. 24 Wolfpack 25-10. Brock Doman quarterbacked The Ville that afternoon & Jawhar Jordan had 16 carries for 105 yards and a score. Jordan would also score on a 98-yard kickoff return.

In September of 2023, Jeff Brohm took his Cards down to Raleigh with a 4-0 record for a Friday night matchup to end September. After falling behind 10-0 at the half with no offensive firepower, the Cards dug into their bag of tricks and used gadget plays and special teams to fuel a 13-10 comeback win. Kicker Brock Travelstead set the school-record at the time of 52 yards for a made field goal to put the Cards ahead for good.

The two squads met in the postseason in 2011. Louisville was a member of the Big East and met the Wolfpack at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the 2011 Belk Bowl. The Wolfpack led by Mike Glennon outlasted Teddy Bridgewater’s Cardinals 31-24.

Louisville will look to add to their impressive 4-1 record in games at Carter Finley Stadium.

Game Times and Networks update for Week 5.



📺 details: https://t.co/xp3JqDtEmA pic.twitter.com/FYGCaKQSsF — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 21, 2026