Louisville Basketball Embraces Digital Finance with Ripple Partnership and XRP Court Logo on Denny Crum Court

On Tuesday morning, Louisville Athletics announced a multi-year partnership with Ripple, a blockchain-based fintech company, which will bring XRP branding to the Louisville basketball program.

Ripple was founded in 2012 and provides technology and solutions to help businesses use cryptocurrency to move and manage money more easily and efficiently.

XRP is the cryptocurrency that will be the featured logo on Denny Crum Court at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the deal. The Denny Crum Court logo will remain permanently as a fixture inside the 3-point arc.

XRP is a leading cryptocurrency that was designed to make moving money more efficient, settling transactions globally in 3-5 seconds at a fraction of the cost of traditional banking. It is one of the top five largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

Though the terms of the deal have not been released, Ripple is a company that is trying to break into the collegiate athletic space to market their company. They also have announced a one year, five-million-dollar deal for logos on the football field at Florida and a six year, thirty-million-dollar deal with Kansas basketball for a jersey patch.

Sep 5, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A general view of the field with the XRP logo and Florida Gators logo from Ripple before a game between the Florida Gators and Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition, Ripple will support financial and technology education for University of Louisville student-athletes and the campus community, covering both traditional finance and digital assets.

Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird had this to say on the partnership:

“Ripple was very intentional about aligning with premier basketball brands, and we’re proud that Louisville was one of the programs they identified.”

“That speaks to the strength of our basketball tradition, the national reach of the Louisville brand and the passion of our fan base. As college athletics continues to evolve, we want to align with partners who recognize the value of what Louisville represents while respecting the history that helped build it. This partnership does both, and I’m especially proud that we’re able to move forward in a new and innovative way while continuing to honor Coach Crum and the legacy of Denny Crum Court.”

Kim Damron, president of Learfield’s Sports Property Division also commented:

“Louisville is among the most respected programs in college basketball, providing an extraordinary platform for brand partners to engage fans not only locally, but on a national scale.”

“We’re proud to bring this innovative partnership to life with the Cardinals and to expand XRP’s presence in the college sports landscape.”

Louisville Men’s Basketball will open exhibition play at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, Oct. 28 against Mercyhurst, with the regular season opener on Monday, Nov. 2.