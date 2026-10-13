Louisville Football Pulls in Multiple Week 6 Individual Accolades

Louisville running back Isaac Brown and offensive lineman Lance Robinson were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their performances in a 44-20 win over Florida State this past Friday.

Brown was awarded ACC Running Back of the Week, while Robinson was recognized as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

After Louisville rushed for 265 yards in a 41-31 win over SMU in week three, Keyjuan Brown and Eryx Daughtery brought home the same accolades. Keyjuan rushed for 163 yards against the Mustangs with two touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Isaac Brown had his best all-around performance in his three years with the Cards on Friday night. He rushed for a career high 235 yards including two long touchdowns. The first one was a 97-yarder down the visitor’s sideline with The Ville trailing 14-0. The touchdown burst was the longest play from scrimmage in school history & tied for the longest run in the FBS thus far in 2026.

Brown’s second touchdown was a 68-yard dash up the middle of the field in the fourth quarter. The 235-yard rushing output was seventh most in school history.

In addition to his productive day on the ground, Brown also caught a pass for seven yards and had a 71-yard kickoff return. His 313 all-purpose yards were the third-most in program history and the most of any player in the FBS this year.

ESPN.com writer Bill Connelly also presented Brown with his “Week 6 Heisman Winner” for the nation’s best individual performance. Reel Analytics clocked Isaac at 21.8 MPH during his 97-yard touchdown run, the fastest individual burst by a college football player in Week Six.

Robinson was part of the Louisville offensive line that paved the way for Brown’s huge day. The Cardinals finished with 397 yards on 43 carries and scored all six of their touchdowns on the ground. The 397 yards were the ninth-most in school history and the most since gaining 411 at Syracuse in 2017. It was also the second-highest total ever allowed in Florida State’s storied history.

Robinson also garnered the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week, which is awarded to the nation's top interior offensive lineman. The fifth-year lineman started the game at right tackle before bouncing over to fill in for an injured Anwar O’Neal at right tackle.





The Outland Trophy National Player of the Week, Lance Robinson 👏#GoCards x @1LanceR53 pic.twitter.com/WSj2MSG407 — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) October 13, 2026

The six rushing touchdowns were the most by the Cardinals against an FBS opponent since tallying seven in 2016, also against Florida State. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz accounted for two of those touchdowns while also completing 11 of 15 passes.

The Cardinals return to the field on Saturday with a road contest at Syracuse. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the ACC Network.