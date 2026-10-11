Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Grades: Cardinals Give Up on Former Top-Five Pick

A day after it was reported that the Cardinals would trade Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona has dealt the third-year receiver along with a seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for 2027 second- and sixth-round picks, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Harrison became the subject of trade rumors early in the season when he recorded only one reception on four targets for 33 yards through the first two games and was questioned for his effort on routes and in the run game. Now, two and a half years after the Cardinals made him the No. 4 pick in the draft, they’re dealing him to the Texans. He’ll join a Houston team in need of receiver depth and looking to live up to its preseason expectations after a 1–4 start.

With Harrison now heading to Houston, here’s a look at how both teams fared in the trade.

Texans

The Texans were expected to compete for the Super Bowl , but they have disappointed so far this season, starting 0–4 before winning their first game of the year against the Titans on Sunday. The Texans wisely waited to complete the deal for Harrison until they ensured they got their first win of the season. Still, they are going against the odds as they look to become just the second team to start 0–4 and make the playoffs .

Ultimately, the Texans needed receiver help, and they decided to proactively address that need by bringing in Harrison, who attracted interest from other teams before he was sent to Houston. The Texans lost second-year receiver Jayden Higgins to a torn ACL before the season, and while they tried to address the position by trading for Kayshon Boutte in August, that wasn’t enough to make up for the loss of Higgins, especially when Nico Collins missed two games with a hamstring injury. When Collins was off the field, the Texans’ offense simply wasn’t good enough. They do not have a strong running game or a good offensive line, but quarterback C.J. Stroud still has played well, especially when Collins has been healthy.

In Harrison, the Texans ideally will be less reliant on Collins’s health. Collins is a top-10 receiver, but he has missed time in every season since he was drafted in 2021. Of course, Harrison will have to prove more reliable in Houston, especially after the Texans spent a high pick on him. He has not emerged as the great receiver he was touted to be coming into the league. Sure, there wasn’t great quarterback play and his father, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., criticized the Cardinals’ offense a year ago. But, the best receivers, which Harrison was drafted to be, can overcome bad quarterback play, which he didn’t do. The benefit of Harrison going to Houston is he will get to play with Stroud, his former teammate at Ohio State. Stroud is also playing well and could better help Harrison showcase his potential.

If Harrison can’t step up and play better, the trade will be a bust and the loss of a good pick for Houston. The good news is Harrison is under contract through 2027, so while the Texans are looking to contend this year, this move can also benefit them next season.

Grade: B-

Cardinals

For the Cardinals, the trade officially marks their pick of Harrison at No. 4 as a complete bust. Harrison was regarded by some as a generational talent and bust-proof player heading into the 2024 draft. Instead, he is already getting traded away less than three years into his career.

Harrison’s career has been odd for a top-five pick. He began with a promising 885-yard, eight-touchdown performance as a rookie. In 2025, he struggled with drops early and recorded only 608 yards and four touchdowns, while missing five games due to injury and as Michael Wilson emerged as the Cardinals’ top receiver. The Cardinals changed their coaching staff in the offseason, hiring Mike LaFleur as their coach and play-caller.

While Harrison might not have established himself as a premier fit in LaFleur’s offense, it’s on the Cardinals to find ways to feature their ultra-talented, top-five pick. The Cardinals have other weapons in Wilson, Trey McBride and top 2026 pick Jeremiyah Love, and had no problem utilizing them instead. As a result, Harrison tallied just five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in four games.

The reason this trade is not a D for the Cardinals is that they got a decent return when considering what Harrison has accomplished in Arizona. It’s still a diminishing return on an asset they invested a top-five pick on, a pick that is meant to be used on a franchise building block or perennial Pro Bowler, if not a Hall of Famer. The 2024 draft class was chock full of talent, with Pro Bowlers such as Malik Nabers and Brock Bowers going after Harrison. The Cardinals missed out on those players, and they’ll have to try to maximize a second-round pick.

Grade: C-