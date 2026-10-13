Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 NFL season as the heavy favorites to win Super Bowl 61, but now here we are, five weeks into the campaign, and the Rams have a losing record of 2-3. Their most recent loss came in a heartbreaking affair against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

The good news is they have a great bounce-back spot this week when they host the Arizona Cardinals, who have proven to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC West showdown.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals +12.5 (-102)

Rams -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Cardinals +640

Rams -950

Total

OVER 52.5 (-105)

UNDER 52.5 (-115)

Cardinals vs. Rams How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 18

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Cardinals record: 1-4

Rams record: 2-3

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Rams are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Cardinals are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Cardinals' games this season

The Rams are 2-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in Rams' games this season

Cardinals vs. Rams Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

Andrew Wingard, S - Questionable

Wydett Williams Jr., S - Questionable

Isaiah Adams, G - IR

Paris Johnson Jr., OT - IR

Hunter Long, TE - IR

Rams Injury Report

Myles Garrett, DE - Injured Reserve

Terrance Ferguson, TE - Injured Reserve

Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 6 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Cardinals in this divisional duel:

The Rams have a glaring issue that cost them on Monday Night Football, and it's something that leads me to be cautious about betting on them to cover big spreads: their special teams. It's the worst special teams in the league and has been for the past couple of years. If they make another blunder in Week 6, it's going to tee the Cardinals up to at least cover this big point spread.

The Cardinals' defense is one of the worst in the NFL, but they have enough weapons on offense that they should be able to be at least somewhat effective in this game against a Rams team on a short week. I'll take the points with Arizona.

Pick: Cardinals +12.5 (-102) via FanDuel

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