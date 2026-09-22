Louisville Football Rakes in Weekly Individual Honors

A trio of Louisville football standouts are being recognized by multiple outlets after Week 3 of the college football season. The Cards edged out SMU 41-31 in one of three ranked on ranked matchups from the past weekend. The offense was clicking and accumulated 442 yards, while the defense played a “bend don’t break” game forcing 3 turnovers and two turnover on downs.

Your National Running Back of the Week, Keyjuan Brown 💥#GoCards x @keyjuanbrown2 pic.twitter.com/Hm6blZqwBC — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 22, 2026

Running back Keyjuan Brown got the start on Saturday over the injured Isaac Brown and made the most of his opportunity. On his 22nd birthday, the senior ran the ball 10 times for 163 yards for an average of 16.3 yards per carry. He found the endzone twice on touchdown runs of 58 and 53 yards. For his efforts he was named Doak Walker National Running Back of the week and named to the ACC weekly honors list.

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back TJ Banks (4), defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) and defensive back Brycen Scott (25) react after a play against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the fourth quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee transfer safety Kaleb Beasley had his best afternoon thus far in the red and black. The entire defense had to come prepared for SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings who led the country in total offense through week 2. Florida State showed in game one that Jennings is prone to questionable decisions that could lead to turnovers.

Beasley made the most of his opportunities and intercepted Jennings twice while also finishing with a team high 10 tackles for the game. The last Card to pull down two interceptions in a game was Tayon Holloway against Kentucky in 2025.

Beasley on the two interceptions, “The quarterback, every time he was rolling out of the pocket, he is one of their guys. Wherever he was looking I was just going to read him and go there. So both (interceptions) were just reading the quarterback, having vision on the quarterback and going to get the ball.”

The Cardinals limited Jennings to 222 passing yards and one touchdown through the air. For his efforts, Beasley was named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week as well as being named to the ACC weekly honors list.

Offensive Lineman Eryx Daughtery was the third Cardinal named to the ACC weekly honors list. He helped pave the way for a Louisville rushing attack that accumulated 265 yards on the ground, the most allowed by SMU in a game since the 2022 season. The Cards had rushing touchdowns of 58, 53 and 27 yards.

Daugherty is a senior interior offensive guard that transferred to The Ville from Boston College.

Next up for the Cards is a noon kickoff at home against Wake Forest this Saturday. ACC Network program "ACC Huddle" will be on hand at The Alley for a live broadcast starting at 10 AM.