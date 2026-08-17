Louisville Football Schedule Posters Available Thursday

If you weren't able to make it to the kickoff luncheon today, good news! Per UofL: The University of Louisville football schedule posters for the 2026 season will be available starting Thursday at area Kroger locations.

Select Louisville and Southern Indiana Kroger stores will carry the posters free of charge while supplies last.

The Cardinals begin the 2026 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 6 against Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Below is the list of Kroger locations to where the posters are scheduled to be distributed:

2219 Holiday Manor

2200 Brownsboro Road

7509 Terry Road

9812 Linn Station Road

2710 W. Broadway

2440 Bardstown Road

3039 Breckenridge Lane

5533 New Cut Road

12501 Shelbyville Road

6900 Bardstown Road

6745 Beulah Church Road

5001 Mud Lane

4501 Outer Loop

9080 Taylorsville Road

291 Hubbards Lane, Suite 130

5929 Timber Ridge Drive

2034 S. Hwy 53

200 New Albany Plaza

4009 Poplar Level Road

10010 Ballardsville Road

9440 Brownsboro Road

2549 Hwy 227

185 Adam Shepherd Parkway

3616 Buechel Bypass

12450 Lagrange Road

525 East Clifty Drive

12611 Taylorsville Road

1479 Patriot Parkway

2864 Charlestown Road

3165 S. 2nd Street

1265 Goss Avenue

234 Eastbrooke Parkway

305 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway

520 N. 35th Street

9501 Westport Road

1027 Jeffersonville Commons Blvd

311 Boone Station Road

10645 Dixie Highway

4915 Dixie Highway

2835 S. Highway 393

568 Bypass Road

1600 Ormsby Station Court

301 Logistics Ave #200