Louisville Football Schedule Posters Available Thursday
If you weren't able to make it to the kickoff luncheon today, good news! Per UofL: The University of Louisville football schedule posters for the 2026 season will be available starting Thursday at area Kroger locations.
Select Louisville and Southern Indiana Kroger stores will carry the posters free of charge while supplies last.
The Cardinals begin the 2026 campaign on Sunday, Sept. 6 against Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Below is the list of Kroger locations to where the posters are scheduled to be distributed:
2219 Holiday Manor
2200 Brownsboro Road
7509 Terry Road
9812 Linn Station Road
2710 W. Broadway
2440 Bardstown Road
3039 Breckenridge Lane
5533 New Cut Road
12501 Shelbyville Road
6900 Bardstown Road
6745 Beulah Church Road
5001 Mud Lane
4501 Outer Loop
9080 Taylorsville Road
291 Hubbards Lane, Suite 130
5929 Timber Ridge Drive
2034 S. Hwy 53
200 New Albany Plaza
4009 Poplar Level Road
10010 Ballardsville Road
9440 Brownsboro Road
2549 Hwy 227
185 Adam Shepherd Parkway
3616 Buechel Bypass
12450 Lagrange Road
525 East Clifty Drive
12611 Taylorsville Road
1479 Patriot Parkway
2864 Charlestown Road
3165 S. 2nd Street
1265 Goss Avenue
234 Eastbrooke Parkway
305 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway
520 N. 35th Street
9501 Westport Road
1027 Jeffersonville Commons Blvd
311 Boone Station Road
10645 Dixie Highway
4915 Dixie Highway
2835 S. Highway 393
568 Bypass Road
1600 Ormsby Station Court
301 Logistics Ave #200
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