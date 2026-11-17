After a seven-week hiatus in the rankings, Louisville (7-3, 6-2) football is back. Thanks to a five-game win streak in ACC play; the AP tabbed the Cards at No. 21, while the coaches voted them at No. 22. Louisville started the season No. 24 in the AP poll and climbed as high as No. 16 following their win over SMU in mid-September.

Louisville has not been ranked in either of the College Football Playoff polls this season, but that is expected to change tomorrow night. The Cards are 12th nationally in points (38.3) and yards per game (469.5).

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend The Ville went to Chapel Hill and won a 16-14 slugfest over North Carolina. Carson Hilbert went three-for-four on field goals and Lincoln Kienholz connected with tight end Jaleel Skinner for Louisville’s only touchdown.

The Louisville defense held Bill Belichick’s squad to 89 first half yards and 293 on the game. Safety Koen Entringer had 2 sacks and a forced fumble, Stanquan Clark had 10 tackles and one sack and Jabari Mack pulled in the game sealing interception. After Louisville took the final knee to seal the game a melee broke out between the teams and Clark will be suspended for the first half of Louisville’s game Saturday against Pittsburgh.

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Pittsburgh comes into Louisville as a 13.5-point underdog according to DraftKings and lost 16-10 to Florida State on Friday night. After starting 5-0, the Panthers have lost four of their last five since quarterback Mason Heintschel tore his ACL at Virginia Tech. Corey Dailey started against the Seminoles and went 16-for-34 for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The leading receiver for Pitt is Louisville transfer Cataurus “Blue” Hicks with 730 yards and six touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Rushaun Tongue (6) breaks up a pass intended for SMU Mustangs wide receiver Yannick Smith (3) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wake Forest winning 49-7 over SMU Saturday afternoon, Louisville’s chances at getting to the ACC Championship Game are slim to none. Miami would have to lose both remaining games against Virginia Tech and Duke or Wake Forest would have to lose both games to Georgia Tech and Duke.

Rival Kentucky looms in a game that was announced today as a 12 or 12:45 kickoff next Saturday. The Cats debuted in the College Football Playoff poll at No. 6 but have since lost to Tennessee and Florida. They are ranked No. 16 in this week’s AP Poll and are a 5.5-point underdog at Missouri Saturday. Louisville has won two straight over Kentucky in the Battle for the Governor’s Cup including a 41-0 win a season ago.

When the playoff poll comes out tomorrow night, Louisville fans might be able to find a very slim path into the bracket as an “at-large” team.