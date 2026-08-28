Louisville Soccer Notches Two Wins Thursday

It was a successful Thursday night on the pitch for Louisville. The men’s team improved to 3-0 with a 3-1 win over Lipscomb & the women’s team went on the road to Dayton and notched a 4-2 victory.

For the men, they never trailed Thursday. Lipscomb had an own goal in the eighth minute & in the 12th minute, Brayden Sellers found the back of the net to give the Cards a 2-0 lead.

The Bisons scored in the 33rd minute, before Johnny Petruso notched the final goal of the night in the 43rd minute. Louisville controlled the second half and there was no real threat by Lipscomb at Nathaniel Abraham made two saves on the night.

The Cards continue their three-match homestand on Monday night, when the No. 14-ranked Indiana Hoosiers come to town. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Coach John Michael Hayden was on The Deener Show this morning airing on 93.9 The Ville and had this to say about the early season success and specifically on the Kentucky game Tuesday:

“That’s the reality of it, you have to work together, you have to stay unified. The resilience that we had up there showed we are a good team. It is early in the season and I believe that you take steps in becoming a good team throughout the season. This was early, second game in the season, but we have that in us. We have the ability to lean on each other and stay collected and stay resilient.”

For the women, it was a comeback 4-2 win in a high scoring affair after Dayton drew first blood. Trista Morris, Abby Cox, Grace Maddox and Liz Eddy all contributed goals for the Cards. Through the first four games (3-1), Louisville has scored 15 goals, with five players earning their first career goal.

UofL is back in action at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium Sunday, August 30 to take on Akron. The matchup is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.