Louisville Volleyball Remains #4, Sweeps Northeast Trip

Louisville Volleyball is a train that keeps on chugging along. The 12-2 Cards have remained in the Top 10 of the AVCA rankings since September of 2021. This year’s team has used the month of September to re-establish itself as a mainstay in the Top 5. For the second consecutive week, the Cards check in at #4.

UofL has already secured five ranked wins this season in 14 matches. The Cards are third nationally in kills per set (14.6) and hitting percentage (.318). The Ville is also first in the ACC with 13.26 assists per set, which is 13th nationally.

This past weekend the team headed north to open conference play with trips to Syracuse and Boston College.

Friday night, the Cards swept Syracuse (25-9, 25-13, 24-18). Chloe Meester led the way for The Ville, hitting .474 with 10 kills and two aces. Outside hitter Chloe Chicoine tied her career high with four aces while adding eight kills and six digs. Kalyssa Blackshear tallied eight kills with a pair of aces, adding 3.5 total blocks on the defensive side.

William Caudill

Setter Nayelis Cabello helped The Cards to a .368 hitting percentage with 30 assists, while also leading the Cards with 14 digs to dominate on both ends of the floor. Libero Payton Petersen added 10 digs, recording her 10th match with ten or more digs this season.

Sunday, the Cards trekked across the Empire State and made it to Chestnut Hills, MA for a showdown with Boston College.

Louisville swept the Eagles (25-19, 25-21, 25-14) in dominating fashion, posting a .391 hitting percentage with 47 kills while adding seven aces.

Blackshear surpassed the double-digit kill mark for the 10th time this season, totaling 16 kills while hitting .483. The sophomore has hit over .400 in eight matches thus far this season. Chicoine added 11 kills with a .435 hitting percentage, marking her 12th double-digit kill performance and fifth match with at least a .400 clip this year.

Kamden Schrand with a dig. | William Caudill

Setter Nayelis Cabello added to her stellar junior campaign with 36 assists to help power the Cards to a .391 hitting percentage. She also notched six kills on a season-high .857 hitting percentage to round out her impressive performance. Middle blocker Addison Makun shut down the Eagles’ offense, contributing seven blocks. Petersen continued her dominant season at the position, leading UofL with 14 digs.

Middle blocker Addison Makun was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for her performances over the weekend. The sophomore from Silver Creek High School averaged 2.33 blocks per set, tallying seven blocks in each match. That makes three straight matches with at least seven blocks, including a career-best showing of eight against Kentucky on Sept. 20.

Louisville returns to action tonight at 7 pm when they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Cards are looking for their tenth straight win in the series. The match is at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on campus and will be streamed on ACCNX.