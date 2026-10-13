Louisville vs Florida State: Photo Gallery
On Friday night, Louisville outlasted Florida State 44-20 in front of 48,992 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. After falling behind 14-0 early, the Cards rattled off 35 unanswered points behind a strong rushing attack that accounted for 397 of Louisville’s 537 total yards. This thread will provide some photography to accompany the highlights of the game.
Isaac Brown finally had his breakthrough game on Friday night. While he showed glimpses of that next level speed on breakaway touchdowns against SMU and NC State earlier in the season, he finally put it together for multiple instances against Florida State.
With backfield mate Keyjuan Brown out, he compiled 313 all-purpose yards, good for third most in program history. Isaac rushed the ball 17 times for 235 yards and had two touchdowns. The first touchdown (the lead picture) was a 97-yarder tight roping the visitor’s sideline. It is the longest scoring play from scrimmage in the history of the program.
The second touchdown was a 68-yarder up the middle of the field, where Isaac hit the after burners and pulled away from the Florida State secondary. His other big play was a 71-yard kickoff return to start the second half and set the Cards up for a score.
Running Back Marquise Davis had his best day in a Cardinal uniform. The Missouri transfer has seen limited action this season with the depth at running back position but made the most of the absence of Keyjuan Brown Friday. Davis had nine carries for 56 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had a rather quiet, yet efficient day through the air, completing 11 of 15 passes for 140 yards. The South Dakota native also ran the ball nine times for 40 yards and two third quarter touchdowns.
Lawayne McCoy, who has emerged as a strong target for Kienholz pulled in three receptions for 78 yards, including a 35-yarder down the sideline.
Wide receiver Treyshun Hurry had five receptions for 56 yards, including a 22-yard reception over the middle of the field.
The defense faced scrutiny in the first five weeks after losing three games by three points apiece. Big plays behind the secondary, a lack of pressure on the quarterback and ill-timed penalties had plagued the Cards coming into Friday night.
Head coach Jeff Brohm had all the players wear wristbands with calls on them to help communication. He also jumped over on the defensive side on the headsets to assist in play calling, turning offensive play calling to offensive coordinator Brian Brohm.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter with Florida State facing a 4th& goal at the 3-yard line, the Cards defense stepped up and flipped the script. Safety Kaleb Beasley made a blew up a swing pass for a loss of one, forcing a turnover on downs.
To that point with 9:28 left in the first half, the Noles had accounted for 190 yards to pair with the 14 points. From there, they only managed 172 yards and 6 points. The tweak worked and the Red Swarm emerged!
Carson Hilbet hit a 39-yard field goal and went one for two on attempts. On the season, Hilbert is seven for nine.
Next up for the Cards is a Saturday night showdown against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on the ACC Network.
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Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley