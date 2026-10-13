Louisville vs Florida State: Photo Gallery

On Friday night, Louisville outlasted Florida State 44-20 in front of 48,992 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. After falling behind 14-0 early, the Cards rattled off 35 unanswered points behind a strong rushing attack that accounted for 397 of Louisville’s 537 total yards. This thread will provide some photography to accompany the highlights of the game.

Isaac Brown breaks a 68-yard touchdown run against Florida State | William Caudill

Isaac Brown finally had his breakthrough game on Friday night. While he showed glimpses of that next level speed on breakaway touchdowns against SMU and NC State earlier in the season, he finally put it together for multiple instances against Florida State.

Isaac Brown breaks a 97-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Louisville's 44-20 win over Florida State. | William Caudill

With backfield mate Keyjuan Brown out, he compiled 313 all-purpose yards, good for third most in program history. Isaac rushed the ball 17 times for 235 yards and had two touchdowns. The first touchdown (the lead picture) was a 97-yarder tight roping the visitor’s sideline. It is the longest scoring play from scrimmage in the history of the program.

Isaac Brown post Florida State with ESPN reporters. | William Caudill

The second touchdown was a 68-yarder up the middle of the field, where Isaac hit the after burners and pulled away from the Florida State secondary. His other big play was a 71-yard kickoff return to start the second half and set the Cards up for a score.

Marquise Davis breaks through the Florida State defense for a 21-yard touchdown. | William Caudill

Running Back Marquise Davis had his best day in a Cardinal uniform. The Missouri transfer has seen limited action this season with the depth at running back position but made the most of the absence of Keyjuan Brown Friday. Davis had nine carries for 56 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.

Lincoln Kienholz scrambles for positive yardage in Louisville's 44-20 win over Florida State Friday night. | William Caudill

Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had a rather quiet, yet efficient day through the air, completing 11 of 15 passes for 140 yards. The South Dakota native also ran the ball nine times for 40 yards and two third quarter touchdowns.

Lincoln Kienholz runs through a Florida State defender to find the end zone in the third quarter. | William Caudill

Lawayne McCoy, who has emerged as a strong target for Kienholz pulled in three receptions for 78 yards, including a 35-yarder down the sideline.

Lawayne McCoy slips past the Florida State secondary for a 35-yard reception in Louisville's 44-20 win. | William Caudill

Wide receiver Treyshun Hurry had five receptions for 56 yards, including a 22-yard reception over the middle of the field.

Treyshun Hurry with a reception over the middle of the field for 22 yards against Florida State. | William Caudill

The defense faced scrutiny in the first five weeks after losing three games by three points apiece. Big plays behind the secondary, a lack of pressure on the quarterback and ill-timed penalties had plagued the Cards coming into Friday night.

Stanquan Clark lays a big hit on Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels in Louisville's 44-20 win. | William Caudill

Head coach Jeff Brohm had all the players wear wristbands with calls on them to help communication. He also jumped over on the defensive side on the headsets to assist in play calling, turning offensive play calling to offensive coordinator Brian Brohm.

Louisville defenders Ben Perry and Tayon Holloway descend upon Florida State receiver Duce Robinson to prevent a touchdown. | William Caudill

After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter with Florida State facing a 4th& goal at the 3-yard line, the Cards defense stepped up and flipped the script. Safety Kaleb Beasley made a blew up a swing pass for a loss of one, forcing a turnover on downs.

AJ Green takes Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels to the ground in Louisville's win over Florida State. | William Caudill

To that point with 9:28 left in the first half, the Noles had accounted for 190 yards to pair with the 14 points. From there, they only managed 172 yards and 6 points. The tweak worked and the Red Swarm emerged!

Carson Hilbert lines up a 39-yard field goal attempt against Florida State. | William Caudill

Carson Hilbet hit a 39-yard field goal and went one for two on attempts. On the season, Hilbert is seven for nine.

Next up for the Cards is a Saturday night showdown against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 pm and will be televised on the ACC Network.