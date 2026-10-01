Louisville vs Kentucky Tip-Off Time Released

The annual Battle for the Bluegrass between Louisville and Kentucky is regarded as one of the best rivalries in the entire sport of college basketball. While it was previously announced that the game would be played on Saturday, December 12th this year, today we found out the game will tip at 4 p.m. EST and be broadcast on ABC.

Last season’s rivalry installment was on November 11th, seeing The Ville outpace the Cats 96-88 in front of 22,586 in the Derby City. Brooklyn Nets first round selection Mikel Brown Jr. pitched in 20 points in the first half and ended the night with 29 points.

Louisville would go on to win their first NCAA tournament game since 2017, defeating the South Florida Bulls in a first-round game in Buffalo before falling to Michigan State. Kentucky knocked off Santa Clara in the first round before falling to Iowa State.

Pat Kelsey and Mark Pope will be entering their third seasons respectively with their programs. Both programs unloaded Brinks trucks for their rosters with the Cards touting prized Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, and Kentucky featuring Milan Momcilovic, a sharpshooter from Iowa State.

With the game moved back to its traditional window of a Saturday afternoon in December, both teams will have seen multiple premier tests prior to the showdown.

Kentucky's Mark Pope and Louisville's Pat Kelsey greet each other before the Wildcats-Cardinals rivalry game in Louisville, Kentucky. Nov. 12, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Louisville will go to Memphis on November 15 before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 Tournament during Thanksgiving week. Louisville is guaranteed to play three games in the desert, with the first coming against Texas Tech, before facing Oregon or St John’s on Thanksgiving Day. The Cards will face a third opponent on Friday and if they win all three games, will play in a championship game on Saturday afternoon.

After the Vegas trip, Louisville returns home to play preseason Top 10 Texas at the KFC Yum! Center in the ACC/SEC challenge. The Cards last tune up before the trip to Lexington will be in Detroit vs defending national champion Michigan on December 5th.

Kentucky will face Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and travel to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC/SEC challenge prior to the big game.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 40-18. Louisville has not won in Lexington since Rick Pitino’s Cards beat Billy Gillespie’s Cats 89-75 on January 5, 2008. Juan Palacios and Jerry Smith led the Cards in scoring, with 17 apiece.

Louisville will open the 2026-2027 slate on November 2nd against the Chattanooga Mocs.