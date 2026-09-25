Scouting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Let’s look at the foe for the No. 16 Louisville (2-1) this weekend, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1).

ODDS

The current spread for tomorrow is Louisville -12.5 with a total of 57.5. Louisville is 3-0 against the spread and the Deacs are 1-2.

Wake Forest defeated Akron handily (38-16) in week one, went on the road and pulled off a double overtime win at Purdue (38-36) in week three, then climbed back to make a Friday night contest with No. 5 Miami a two-score loss (20-33).

COACH

Led by second year head coach Jake Dickert, they won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl over Mississippi State to end 2025 with a 9-4 record. Also of note, the Deacs beat SMU 13-12 in their first matchup as conference foes last season.

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dickert was previously at Washington State where he compiled a 23-20 record, going 8-4 with a Holiday Bowl appearance his last year in Pullman.

IMPACT PLAYERS

At quarterback for Wake Forest is North Carolina transfer Gio Lopez. He is currently 66-of-105 for 887 yards through the air with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has also carried the ball 28 times for 89 yards and two additional touchdowns.

Lopez is a strong-armed lefty ranked ninth in the country in total offense per game. Lopez is looking for a new stride after struggling at UNC last season. Lopez was initially listed as questionable in Wednesday’s injury report, but has since been upgraded to probable.

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) dodges around Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His main target is wide receiver Carlos Hernandez. He has 21 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns through three games. Hernandez shined a week ago pulling in 10 catches for 69 yards and a score vs Miami.

The only true fear I have for this matchup is that the connection of Lopez to Hernandez clicks like Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to Jacob De Jesus did for Cal last November. The Cards came into the game as a 19-point favorite, but Sagapolutele completed 30 passes for 323 and two touchdowns with De Jesus pulling in 16 receptions for 158 yards and a score in the 29-26 upset at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville fans are familiar with Wake Forest receiver Antonio Meeks who transferred from The Ville for this season. Meeks hauled in a 72-yard touchdown catch in week one against Akron and is averaging 19 yards per reception.

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Ty Clark (4) gets away from Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Trey Smith (23) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Clark III is the main running option for the Deacs, who average 137 yards per game on the ground. Clark has 22 carries for 144 yards and a score on the season, with 17 receptions for 209 yards and a score. As is reflected in the receiving stats, Lopez loves to get the ball out quick to his targets.

On the defensive side, the Deacs are led by junior linebacker Vincent Firenze. Firenze has 26 tackles on the season, 12 of them being solo with a forced fumble.

PENALTIES

If Vegas offered you a prop bet for penalty yards, most would say, “take the over” as both teams are heavily penalized. There are 138 active members of the FBS in college football. Louisville ranks 134th in the FBS with an average of 94 penalty yards per game, and Wake ranks 136th with 95.7 yards per game of penalty yards. Simply playing mistake free football could give either team an advantage.

PREDICTION

The Cards have minimal room for error if they want to achieve their goals of getting to the ACC Championship and ultimately the College Football Playoff. Playing a disciplined brand of football while minimizing dumb penalties is an improvement that must be made, as well as limiting big plays on the defensive side of the ball. The Cards have more talent across the board, but I think this will be a game into the early second half with Lincoln Kienholz helping The Ville pull away late.

Score

42-27 Louisville