Louisville vs SMU: Injury Report
Saturday afternoon in the highly anticipated matchup between No. 23 Louisville and No. 16 SMU, the Cardinals will be without eight players. The ACC released their weekly injury report on Thursday night and there is some good news for Louisville fans.
First, the guys that are listed as OUT.
TE #44 Travis Egan
P #48 Jacob Barker
OL #52 Max Merz
OT #63 Bryten Close
OL #72 Sam Secrest
OL #75 Cameron Gorin
WR #84 Payton Cook
DL #98 Sam Dawson
Of note, Cameron Gorin was seeing significant playing time in the Villanova game due to an injury to Cason Henry. Gorin being out is not great for depth, however the starting five on the offensive line played every snap of the season opener against Ole Miss.
One Cardinal is listed as QUESTIONABLE.
DL #2 Demeco Kennedy
Of note, Coach Brohm had said Kennedy would be out 2-4 weeks. Kennedy would be a welcome early arrival back from the injury list for the defensive front.
Those listed as PROBABLE.
RB #1 Isaac Brown
DB #28 Santana Wilson
OL #70 Anwar O’Neal
OL #71 Cason Henry
WR #82 Montavin Quisenberry
Great news on Anwar O’Neal as he is a projected starter who has missed the first few weeks. O’Neal transferred in from Delaware this spring, where he started 11 games for the Blue Hens last season. Same on Cason Henry, who will be the tackle opposite of O’Neal if they both play. If both are healthy and play Saturday, it would also allow OL Lance Robinson to bounce back into an interior defensive line role.
Isaac Brown should be good to go for Saturday, but big news for the running back room that Keyjuan Brown is not on the injury list at all. Keyjuan Brown played early in the Villanova game last Friday but was pulled from the game early after he absorbed a hard hit.
Montavin Quisenberry, a transfer from Kentucky, was thought to be out for most of the season. Certainly a welcome sign for Coach Deion Branch and the wide receiver room.
Another factor to keep in mind for the matchup Saturday is the heat. The temperature is projected to be in the high nineties around kickoff, with the on-field temperature being higher.
The Cardinals enter Saturday’s game with a 1-1 record, losing to Ole Miss in the opener and knocking off Villanova last week. SMU is 2-0 with wins against Florida State and UC Davis. The game will kickoff at 3:30 est and be broadcast on ESPN.
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Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley