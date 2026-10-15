Louisville vs Syracuse: INJURY REPORT

The initial injury report for Louisville’s matchup with Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night is out and there are a few significant notes for both rosters. We are going to start with the Syracuse side, as the spread opened with Louisville being a 10.5-point favorite which has since jumped to 15.5.

We are going to start with a look at the Orange to determine why the spread has jumped so drastically.

Listed as OUT:

WR #7 Darien Williams

QB #12 Amari Odom

OL #62 Jackson Iak

OL #67 D’Joni Scatliffe.

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

LB #5 Antoine Deslauriers

QB #9 Steve Angeli

QB #16 Malachi Nelson

K #47 Tripp Woody

OL #78 Joe Cruz

Syracuse has seen four quarterbacks take snaps this season due to numerous injuries in the first half of the season. Steve Angeli is a transfer from Notre Dame and was the day starter. Angeli hasn’t seen game action since the Pitt game on September 17th. The senior from New Jersey struggled in the two conference games he saw action in, throwing five interceptions to just one touchdown.

Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) looks downfield for an open receiver while being pressured by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Angeli went down against Pitt, Amari Odom (who is listed as OUT) took the reigns and was a perfect 8-for-8 through the air and started the next week against Connecticut, throwing five touchdowns while playing hurt.

Last week, Malachi Nelson (former 5* USC, Boise and UTEP transfer) got the nod against UVA and went 16-for-29 for 217 yards and a score before being hurt. I imagine we will see one of the “questionable” quarterbacks on Saturday. With Nelson and fourth string option Danny Lauter, the Cuse hung 25 points, falling three points short in Charlottesville.

Sep 12, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Antoine Deslauriers (back) tackles California Golden Bears wide receiver Jordan King (4) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other notable injury is linebacker Antione Deslauriers. He started 11 games for the Orange last season and has 24 tackles, 1 forced fumble and an interception thus far in 2026.

Now to decipher how the Cards are going to lineup Saturday night.

Listed as OUT:

DB #9 Antonio Watts (out for season)

DB #12 DJ Waller Jr

TE #44 Travis Egan

P #48 Jacob Barker

OT #63 Bryten Close

OL #70 Anwar O’Neal

OL #72 Sam Secrest

TE #90 Hamilton Atkins

DL #98 Sam Dawson

The only real addition to this list is DJ Waller Jr. The Kentucky transfer has seen significant time for a struggling Louisville secondary this season. Freshman Jaydin Broadnax (#217 player in the class of 2026, consensus four star) could get some run here and provide some optimism for the future of the secondary.

Anwar O’Neal came back early from injury for the SMU game and has been a mainstay on the injury report for most of the season. While it is no secret that the Cards are better off with O’Neal in, the rest of the group has stepped up when he is absent.

Sep 19, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) celebrates with offensive line Lance Robinson (53) after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the third quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lance Robinson is bouncing around the line as he played both tackle positions and center last week for the Cards. Robinson was awarded Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts last week against Florida State.

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

RB #5 Keyjuan Brown

DL #19 Micah Carter

OL #67 James Glover-Tyson

TE #87 Dylan Messman

Keyjuan Brown has been banged up for a few weeks now. He did not practice leading up to the NC State game two weeks ago but played. He rushed the ball eight times for 88 yards but lost two fumbles. He did not play a week ago when he was listed as questionable, so this will be an interesting one to watch.

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) runs during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Micah Carter has been a strong piece to the Cards defensive line this season. He has 14 tackles on the season but got injured early in the Florida State game and did not return.

Listed as PROBABLE:

LB #6 Stanquan Clark

OL #71 Cason Henry

DL #90 Daylen Russell

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) celebrates after preventing a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three were banged up against Florida State last week but should be good to go for Saturday. Clark has nine tackles and an interception this season. Henry, the South Carolina transfer has seen action in every game this season.

The Cards and Orange kick off at 7:30 PM EST Saturday night on the ACC Network.