Louisville vs Syracuse: INJURY REPORT
The initial injury report for Louisville’s matchup with Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night is out and there are a few significant notes for both rosters. We are going to start with the Syracuse side, as the spread opened with Louisville being a 10.5-point favorite which has since jumped to 15.5.
We are going to start with a look at the Orange to determine why the spread has jumped so drastically.
Listed as OUT:
WR #7 Darien Williams
QB #12 Amari Odom
OL #62 Jackson Iak
OL #67 D’Joni Scatliffe.
Listed as QUESTIONABLE:
LB #5 Antoine Deslauriers
QB #9 Steve Angeli
QB #16 Malachi Nelson
K #47 Tripp Woody
OL #78 Joe Cruz
Syracuse has seen four quarterbacks take snaps this season due to numerous injuries in the first half of the season. Steve Angeli is a transfer from Notre Dame and was the day starter. Angeli hasn’t seen game action since the Pitt game on September 17th. The senior from New Jersey struggled in the two conference games he saw action in, throwing five interceptions to just one touchdown.
When Angeli went down against Pitt, Amari Odom (who is listed as OUT) took the reigns and was a perfect 8-for-8 through the air and started the next week against Connecticut, throwing five touchdowns while playing hurt.
Last week, Malachi Nelson (former 5* USC, Boise and UTEP transfer) got the nod against UVA and went 16-for-29 for 217 yards and a score before being hurt. I imagine we will see one of the “questionable” quarterbacks on Saturday. With Nelson and fourth string option Danny Lauter, the Cuse hung 25 points, falling three points short in Charlottesville.
The other notable injury is linebacker Antione Deslauriers. He started 11 games for the Orange last season and has 24 tackles, 1 forced fumble and an interception thus far in 2026.
Now to decipher how the Cards are going to lineup Saturday night.
Listed as OUT:
DB #9 Antonio Watts (out for season)
DB #12 DJ Waller Jr
TE #44 Travis Egan
P #48 Jacob Barker
OT #63 Bryten Close
OL #70 Anwar O’Neal
OL #72 Sam Secrest
TE #90 Hamilton Atkins
DL #98 Sam Dawson
The only real addition to this list is DJ Waller Jr. The Kentucky transfer has seen significant time for a struggling Louisville secondary this season. Freshman Jaydin Broadnax (#217 player in the class of 2026, consensus four star) could get some run here and provide some optimism for the future of the secondary.
Anwar O’Neal came back early from injury for the SMU game and has been a mainstay on the injury report for most of the season. While it is no secret that the Cards are better off with O’Neal in, the rest of the group has stepped up when he is absent.
Lance Robinson is bouncing around the line as he played both tackle positions and center last week for the Cards. Robinson was awarded Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts last week against Florida State.
Listed as QUESTIONABLE:
RB #5 Keyjuan Brown
DL #19 Micah Carter
OL #67 James Glover-Tyson
TE #87 Dylan Messman
Keyjuan Brown has been banged up for a few weeks now. He did not practice leading up to the NC State game two weeks ago but played. He rushed the ball eight times for 88 yards but lost two fumbles. He did not play a week ago when he was listed as questionable, so this will be an interesting one to watch.
Micah Carter has been a strong piece to the Cards defensive line this season. He has 14 tackles on the season but got injured early in the Florida State game and did not return.
Listed as PROBABLE:
LB #6 Stanquan Clark
OL #71 Cason Henry
DL #90 Daylen Russell
All three were banged up against Florida State last week but should be good to go for Saturday. Clark has nine tackles and an interception this season. Henry, the South Carolina transfer has seen action in every game this season.
The Cards and Orange kick off at 7:30 PM EST Saturday night on the ACC Network.
Creighton is a well-known sports media personality, and die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan. He also serves as the producer for The Deener Show (weekdays 7-10 AM) on ESPN 680/105.7 FM and 93.9 The Ville, where he helps deliver sharp sports talk, fan reactions, and daily Cardinals coverage alongside Drew Deener & Mark Blankenbaker. Creighton is known for his humor and strong opinions on all things UofL.Follow CreightonHarley