2025 Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame Class Announced
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville Athletics will honor 10 outstanding individuals who will be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov.15 at 7 p.m. in the Spirit Room of the KFC Yum Center.
In addition to the 2025 inductees, the athletic department will also honor long-time football staffer Paul Gering for his contributions to the athletic department.
The outstanding 2025 Athletics Hall of Fame class includes:
- Lola Arslanbekova, Volleyball (2009-2012)
- Candyce Bingham, Women's Basketball (2007-2009)
- Nikki Boltja, Lacrosse (2011-2014)
- Joao De Lucca, Men's Swimming (2011-2014)
- Adam Duvall, Baseball (2009-2010)
- Christine Exeter, Women's Soccer (2010-2013)
- Stefan LeFors, Football (2000-2004)
- Peyton Siva, Men's Basketball (2009-2013)
- Russ Smith, Men's Basketball (2010-2014)
- Alyssa Voelmle, Field Hockey (2011-2014)
The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony to follow. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of 10, and may be purchased online through "My Cardinal Account" at GoCards.com, specifically at this link https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/buy/25hof. Additional information may be obtained via email at ronee@gocards.com or by calling 502-852-2015. The inductees will also be recognized at the Cardinals' football game against Clemson on Friday, Nov. 14.
"This year's Hall of Fame class is special because each of these Cardinals gave us moments we'll never forget. Whether it was a championship run, a game-winning play, or the pride of seeing one of our own shine on the biggest stage, they made us cheer, cry, and believe," Vice-President/Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. "Their passion and commitment embody what it means to wear the Louisville jersey, and they've etched their names forever in the hearts of Card Nation. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate the joy they brought to our fans and community."
Lola Arslanbekova, Volleyball (2009-12)
Arslanbekova played volleyball from 2009-12 when the Cardinals won two conference championships, made four NCAA appearances, and amassed a record of 98-32. In 2009, she was named All-BIG EAST, All-BIG EAST Tournament and BIG EAST Tournament MVP. She was the 2009 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and was voted 2009 AVCA All Region and 2009 AVCA Region Freshman of the Year. She was a 2009 All-American. In 2010, she was an AVCA All-Northeast Region, AVCA All-American, the BIG EAST All-Tournament Team and an All-BIG EAST First Team selection. In 2011, she was an AVCA All-American, All-AVCA All-Northeast Region and voted All-BIG EAST Tournament after being voted to the All-BIG EAST first Team and the BIG EAST Most Valuable Player. As a senior in 2012, she was an AVCA All-American, All-AVCA All-Northeast Region and was voted All-BIG EAST Tournament after being named All-BIG EAST first Team as well as the 2012 BIG EAST Most Valuable Player. That year Volleyball Magazine also named her as an All-American.
Candyce Bingham, Women's Basketball (2007-2009)
A Louisville native, Bingham played her final two collegiate seasons with the Cardinals. She started in every game over those two seasons and helped the Cardinals reach the Final Four and national championship game for the first time in program history. Bingham holds the program record for rebounding average in NCAA tournament games after she averaged 8.8 per game over her two years. Bingham ranks sixth in program history with a 7.48 rebound average for her career, seventh in program history with 20 career double-doubles and ninth in program history for most rebounds in a single season. She was a 2-time Big East All-Tournament team honoree and was First Team All-Big East in 2008-09.
Nikki Boltja, Lacrosse (2011-14)
Boltja became the first University of Louisville lacrosse player to earn Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association first team All-America honors in 2014 after garnering third team laurels in 2013. Boltja was a unanimous selection as the 2014 BIG EAST Attack Player of the Year, capping a career that included a trio of all-BIG EAST and all-region honors. The Medina, Ohio native played for the Cardinals from 2011-14 and is still ranked second on Louisville's all-time list for career goals (193) and points (235) and points per game (3.41); and in the top five in goals per game (2.80), free position goals (52) and game- winning goals (9). As a senior, she played an integral role in the Cardinals' success as Louisville set a program record for wins (16) in addition to capturing their first conference regular-season and tournament titles. After beating Georgetown in the BIG EAST Tournament title match, Louisville secured its first berth to the NCAA Tournament, where it defeated 10th-ranked Ohio State in double overtime and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. The Cards finished the 2014 season with the highest ranking in program history at No. 11.
Joao De Lucca, Men's Swimming (2011-2014)
De Lucca swam for the Cardinals from 2011 to 2014. He was a two-time Olympian, having participated in the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Games for his native Brazil. In 2013, he was crowned the NCAA champion in the 200-freestyle with a time of 1:31.51, the third fastest time in NCAA history and led the Cards to their highest finish in school history at the NCAA Championships. In 2014, he repeated as NCAA champion in the 200 freestyle and added another national championship in the 100 freestyle. In all, he was a 20-time All-American for the Cardinals. In conference competition, he was a 15-time conference champion and was named Swimmer of the Meet in 2014. In international swimming, he was a bronze medalist in both the Pan Pac Championships, and the World Championships where he won gold as part of a relay. At the Pan American Games, he won three golds in 2015 and in 2019 he won a gold and a silver at the Pan Am Games.
Adam Duvall, Baseball (2009-10)
A two-year starter for the Cardinals, Duvall earned All-Big East Conference honors in both of his seasons in a Louisville uniform. He helped the Cards to back-to-back Big East regular season titles, the 2009 Big East Tournament championship, and was part of the first Louisville team to host a NCAA regional in 2009. Duvall also was a captain on the 2010 squad that earned the first national seed in program history. The Louisville native was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft and went on to have an 11-year career in Major League Baseball, winning World Series titles with the Giants in 2014 and Atlanta Braves in 2021. Duvall was an All-Star and competed in the MLB Home Run Derby in 2016 and won a Gold Glove in 2021.
Christine Exeter, Women's Soccer (2010-13)
Exeter was a four-year starter for the UofL women's soccer team. Named Big East Freshman of the Year after leading the team with seven goals, Exeter was the program's first ever Freshman of the Year since the team joined the BIG EAST conference. Exeter was tabbed a NSCAA Third Team All-American and Big East Offensive Player of the Year in her sophomore season after tallying 14 goals nd 31 points that season -- the third-most goals in program history and fourth-most points. She is third in program history for most goals and points for her career. On the world stage, Exeter competed with Canada at the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Japan.
Stefan LeFors, Football (2000-04)
LeFors helped bring the UofL football program onto the national stage by leading the Cardinals to 20 wins as a starter, which included a win over No. 10 Bosie State in the 2004 Liberty Bowl. A two-time first-team All-Conference USA quarterback, LeFors ranks eighth in school history in passing yards with 5,853 and is tied for eighth in touchdown passes with 38. Known for his impeccable accuracy, LeFors stands second in school history with a completion percentage of 66.0 percent. As a senior in 2004, LeFors guided the Cards to a magical season, guiding the team to an 11-1 record and a top 10 ranking in the final polls. In throwing for 2,596 yards and 20 touchdowns, LeFors led the nation in completion percentage with a school record 73.5 percentage, passing efficiency at 181.7 and passing yards per attempt at 10.1. The native of Baton Rouge, La., was named the game's Most Valuable Player after accounting for three touchdowns. LeFors rushed 12 times for 76 yards for a touchdown and completed 18-of-26 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.
Peyton Siva, Men's Basketball (2009-13)
Siva was a captain on Louisville's 2013 National Championship and 2012 Final Four teams. In his Louisville playing career, Siva scored 1,215 points over the course of his four seasons in a Cardinal uniform. Siva ranked first and third in UofL history for most assists in a single season, as well as second for most assists in a career. His 90 steals in 2012-13 were the most ever in a season by a Cardinal, and he had the second-most steals in a UofL career. The Seattle native is one of only three players to be named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big East Tournament twice. He was also the Big East Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2012-13. Siva was selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and went on to play pro ball domestically and overseas for 10 years. He is entering his second season on staff with the Cardinals and was recently promoted to assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.
Russ Smith (Men's Basketball, 2010-14)
Smith led Louisville to two Final Fours, including the 2013 National Championship, in his four-year career with the Cardinals. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and his jersey was retired by Louisville in 2022, becoming one of just five jersey numbers retired by the program. He is the only player in the program's history with at least 1,800 career points, 350 assists and 250 steals. Smith is the program's all-time leader in steals (257), fifth in career scoring (1,908 points), second in career free throws made (488) and tied for ninth in career 3-pointers (180). Smith was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2014 AAC Tournament and of the 2013 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional. Smith was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft as the 47th overall pick and has played pro ball domestically and overseas for the last decade.
Alyssa Voelmle (Field Hockey, 2011-14)
A four-year starter for the Cardinals, Voelmle became the second player in program history to earn National Field Hockey Coaches Association first team honors in 2014. The defender was a two-time NFHCA All-West Region first team member (2013 and 2014). A three-time All-BIG EAST selection, Voelmle also helped the Cardinals to the 2013 BIG EAST title. In 2014, Louisville's inaugural season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, she helped the Cardinals take down top-ranked North Carolina for their first ACC win and went on to help Louisville to an NCAA tournament appearance. That season, she led the team in scoring and was an integral part of a Louisville defense which produced six shutouts. She finished her career as the program's first All-ACC first team honoree.
"From Russ Smith electrifying the Yum! Center and leading us to Final Fours, to Peyton Siva's leadership in one of the most remarkable eras of Louisville Basketball, to Adam Duvall's journey from Jim Patterson Stadium to becoming a World Series champion — these are moments that still give us chills," Heird said. "Candyce Bingham's grit helped take our women's basketball program to its first national championship game, Stefan LeFors quarterbacked us to a Top 10 finish, and icons like Christine Exeter, Joao De Lucca, Lola Arslanbekova, Nikki Boltja, and Alyssa Voelmle each pushed their sports to new heights. They showed the world what it means to be a Louisville Cardinal. We are thrilled to welcome them into our Hall of Fame where their legacies will inspire generations of fans and student-athletes."
(Photo of Russ Smith, Peyton Siva: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
