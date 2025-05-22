Louisville Hires Andrew Brandt as Strategic Advisor
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Athletics has partnered with Andrew Brandt, one of nation’s most influential voices in sports law and business. Brandt serves as a key advisor to departmental leadership as collegiate sports a new era of revenue sharing and student-athlete empowerment.
Brandt, a former Vice President of the Green Bay Packers and the current Executive Director of the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova University, brings unmatched expertise and a proven track record across both professional and collegiate sports. A respected authority in the industry, Brandt is also a columnist for Sports Illustrated, host of The Business of Sports podcast, and a widely followed commentator with over 250,000 followers on X.
“As college athletics continues to evolve into a more professionalized model, we’re positioning Louisville to lead — not follow,” said Josh Heird, UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Andrew is one of the most respected minds in sports business and law. His insights give us a real strategic advantage as we navigate this transformative period.”
Brandt’s role comes at a critical inflection point for college athletics. From the advent of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights to looming revenue-sharing frameworks and the rise of athlete advocacy, institutions must now operate with the sophistication of professional franchises. Brandt is advising Louisville on forward-thinking approaches to everything from student-athlete contracts to negotiations with player representatives — all while offering a steady hand amid rapid industry change.
“This is a transformational time in college sports, and it’s been a privilege to work with Louisville Athletics,” said Brandt. “Josh Heird is a visionary leader, and his team is smart, collaborative, and proactive. Louisville isn’t just preparing for the future — they’re shaping it.”
Heird, who previously worked with Brandt during his tenure at Villanova, emphasized the significance of the partnership:
“We reached out to Andrew last year, knowing the seismic changes coming to college sports. His experience and leadership have been instrumental — from structuring fair and sustainable student-athlete agreements to offering a professional sports lens on every major decision. We’re fortunate to have him in our corner.”
(Photo via andrew-brandt.com)
