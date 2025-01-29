Louisville HC Dani Busboom Kelly Steps Down, Leaves for Nebraska
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Dani Busboom Kelly, who led Louisville Volleyball to two national runner-up finishes, three national semifinals appearances, and four ACC championships, has accepted the head coaching position at her alma mater, University of Nebraska, effective immediately.
“Card Nation will be forever grateful to Dani for what she did in elevating Louisville Volleyball to be among the nation’s elite programs,” said Heird. “During her tenure, she was an incredible ambassador for the sport, for our athletics department and for the university. We know just what a tremendous person, coach, and leader she is and that it would take something truly special for Dani, Lane and their family to leave us. I want to thank Dani for all she did for us, and we wish her the very best.”
Pending the approval of the University of Louisville Athletic Association (ULAA) later this week, current Associate Head Coach, Dan Meske, will be named Louisville Volleyball's next head coach by athletics director Josh Heird. If approved, Meske will be the eighth head coach in the program’s history and brings more than 16 years of collegiate coaching experience, including working alongside Busboom Kelly for the Cardinals’ historic rise to national prominence over the last eight seasons, serving as an assistant at the University of Nebraska and as the head coach at Augustana.
“I am thrilled to promote Dan Meske to the role of Head Coach, added Heird. “Throughout his tenure, Dan has had several opportunities to leave UofL for other head coaching roles, but he has stayed committed to making UofL one of the elite programs in the country. I am supremely confident in his ability to lead this program into the future in the same manner he has already helped guide us to where we are today during his time as the associate head coach. Dan is a proven leader, teacher, and program builder that will keep us on a national championship trajectory. If formally approved by ULAA, we look forward to welcoming Dan as our head coach, along with his wife, Laurel and their three sons, Ryne, Maddox and Hendricks.”
Busboom Kelly was named the head coach of Louisville Volleyball in 2017. In her eight seasons, she led the Cardinals to an overall record of 203-44 (.822) and a record of 123-21 (.854) in ACC play, along with the ACC titles and NCAA semifinal appearances.
“Louisville will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Busboom Kelly. “I have loved the athletic department, the city, and most importantly, the people, since I first arrived here as an assistant in 2011. The past eight seasons have been unbelievable, and we have been so proud to be Cardinals. From ACC Championships to Final Fours, we accomplished more than I ever dreamed of, thanks to the unwavering trust of our current and former players. I can’t thank the volleyball staff and support staff enough for believing in us and pushing us to dream bigger. I am grateful to Josh Heird and Amy Calabrese for loving the sport of volleyball and for aligning with our vision for Louisville. And thank you to Card Nation! We could not have done anything without you!”
During his time at Louisville as the associate head coach, Meske has helped guide the Cardinals to a pair of national runner-up finishes in 2022 and 2024 while also helping the program to three national semifinals berths and four ACC championships. At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Meske was named the AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year, becoming the first male to ever win the award.
“I am incredibly proud and humbled to be the head coach of Louisville Volleyball,” said Meske. “My last eight seasons in the ‘Ville have been the best of my life, and I’d like to thank Josh Heird and Amy Calabrese for this amazing opportunity to continue to serve our athletes. Anyone who follows our program knows that there is a joy and love for each other and for the game within Louisville Volleyball, and I plan to keep it that way. Go Cards!”
Meske joined the Cardinals’ coaching staff in 2017 after stints as the head coach at Augustana and an assistant coach at Nebraska. Over the course of his coaching career, he has helped lead his teams to four national semifinals appearances, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, and eight conference championships.
“There is no one in the country better than Dan Meske to lead Louisville Volleyball,” said Busboom Kelly. “Not only is he an amazing coach, but he is an incredible person who leads with integrity, passion, and love for his players. While I’m sad I won’t be on the same sideline with Dan anymore, I want Louisville Volleyball to continue to break barriers, and Dan will work tirelessly to make sure the program succeeds.”
(Photo of Dani Busboom Kelly: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
