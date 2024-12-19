How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A trip to the national championship is just one game away for the Louisville volleyball program. But if they want to compete for a title on their home, they'll first have to get past conference rival Pitt to do so.
Currently in their eighth season under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the Cardinals are in the midst of another dominant season. They're one of the top defensive teams in the country, going 29-5 overall and earning a No. 1 seed in the process. Four different players have secured All-American honors, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year Elena Scott.
As for the Panthers, they are the top team in women's collegiate volleyball, capturing the No. 1 overall seed and entering the Final Four sporting a 33-1 mark. Pitt, in their 12th season under head coach Dan Fisher, also sport four All-American players, including ABCA National Player of the Year semifinalist Olivia Babcock.
This will be the 39th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals owning a 20-18 advantage. That being said, the Panthers have claimed both prior matchups this season, downing the Cardinals in five sets in the Steel City back on Oct. 25 and winning 3-1 in the Derby City on Nov. 27.
National Semifinal | No. 1 Pitt Panthers (33-1, 19-1 ACC) at No. 1 Louisville Cardinals (29-5, 17-3 ACC)
- Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: ESPN - Courtney Lyle (play-by-play), Holly McPeak (color) and Katie George (sideline)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
(Photo of Reese Robins: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal & USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
