Watch: Former Louisville AD Tom Jurich Honored

The former athletic director for the Cardinals had a section of Floyd Street named after him.

Former UofL athletic director Tom Jurich and his family
Former UofL athletic director Tom Jurich and his family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tom Jurich is now a permanent fixture on the very campus in which is he helped transform and elevate.

In conjunction with the city of Louisville, the section of Floyd Street that runs through the University of Louisville has now been renamed after the former Cardinals athletic director, dubbed "Tom Jurich Way."

"When a group of Cards fans approached me about finding a way to honor Tom and his incredible career at UofL, we got to work," Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said. "Just like Tom always gives credit to the team around him, I think it's so important to note that today's event would not happen without so many great individuals who all agreed that now was the time to honor Tom."

Formerly the athletic director at Colorado State, Jurich took over as the AD at Louisville in October of 1997 following the retirement of Bill Olsen. Over the next two decades, Jurich helped to completely transform the Cardinals, overseeing the building and renovations of a multitude of facilities, while simultaneously uplifting several programs with his coaching hires and overall investments.

"I got off right here at the Cardinal Boulevard (exit), and It hit me hard. I haven't been back in eight years. This is a place I love dearly," Jurich said.

His biggest accomplishment came in 2014, when Louisville was picked to replace Maryland in the Athletic Coast Conference. UConn was viewed as the overwhelming favorite to join the league, but the Cardinals landed the spot because of Jurich.

In October of 2017, Jurich was fired after the men's basketball program was implicated in the Adidas/college basketball corruption scandal. He later sued UofL, with the two sides settling in 2018 for $4.5 million, and framing his ouster as a "retirement." Additionally, Jurich and then-men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino were exonerated by the NCAA's IARP.

Below is the ceremony in which Floyd Street was officially dedicated to Jurich and his efforts. Jurich himself also spoke to the media afterwards:

(Photo of Tom Jurich: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

