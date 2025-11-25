Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NJIT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face NJIT (3-4, 0-0 AE) on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Highlanders:
Rankings
NJIT
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
6th/5th
SOS
162nd
208th
SOR
269th
9th
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
352nd
54th
BPI
347th
4th
KenPom
347th
8th
Torvik
341st
8th
EvanMiya
330th
8th
Team Leaders
NJIT
Louisville
Points
David Bolden (13.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (18.3)
Rebounds
Ari Fulton (8.3)
Sananda Fru (5.8)
Assists
David Bolden (2.4)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.8)
Steals
David Bolden (1.4)
Three Tied (1.5)
Blocks
Ari Fulton (0.9)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
NJIT
Louisville
Points Per Game
68.1
95.5
Field Goal %
38.6
47.9
FGM/FGA
22.3/57.7
30.7/64.0
Three Point %
33.5
36.3
3PTM/3PTA
9.0/26.9
12.2/33.5
Free Throw %
68.5
75.0
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.6/21.3
22.0/29.3
Rebounding
NJIT
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.0
43.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.4
13.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.6
30.5
Rebound Margin
-5.7
9.4
Defense
NJIT
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
77.9
65.7
Opp. FG%
41.3
36.9
Opp. 3PT%
30.6
29.3
Steals Per Game
5.1
10.0
Blocks Per Game
3.6
4.2
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.0
15.7
Ball Handling
NJIT
Assists Per Game
11.1
20.2
Turnovers Per Game
15.0
10.8
Turnover Margin
-4.0
4.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.87
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 99.0 percent chance to win against NJIT. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.6 (4th overall), whereas NJIT has a BPI rating of -11.8 (347th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99.9 percent chance to take down the Highlanders, with a projected final score of 96-60 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.39 (8th overall), whereas NJIT has an adjusted efficiency margin of -17.07 (347th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 99 percent chance to take down the Highlanders, with a projected final score of 100-62 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9359 (8th overall), whereas NJIT has a "Barthag" of .1673 (341st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 94, NJIT 51.
