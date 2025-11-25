Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NJIT

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Highlanders for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two of his 11 points against Eastern Michigan as the Cards roll 87-46 to improve to 6-0 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face NJIT (3-4, 0-0 AE) on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Highlanders:

Rankings

NJIT

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

6th/5th

SOS

162nd

208th

SOR

269th

9th

NET

N/A

N/A

RPI

352nd

54th

BPI

347th

4th

KenPom

347th

8th

Torvik

341st

8th

EvanMiya

330th

8th

Team Leaders

NJIT

Louisville

Points

David Bolden (13.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (18.3)

Rebounds

Ari Fulton (8.3)

Sananda Fru (5.8)

Assists

David Bolden (2.4)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.8)

Steals

David Bolden (1.4)

Three Tied (1.5)

Blocks

Ari Fulton (0.9)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

NJIT

Louisville

Points Per Game

68.1

95.5

Field Goal %

38.6

47.9

FGM/FGA

22.3/57.7

30.7/64.0

Three Point %

33.5

36.3

3PTM/3PTA

9.0/26.9

12.2/33.5

Free Throw %

68.5

75.0

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.6/21.3

22.0/29.3

Rebounding

NJIT

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.0

43.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.4

13.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.6

30.5

Rebound Margin

-5.7

9.4

Defense

NJIT

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

77.9

65.7

Opp. FG%

41.3

36.9

Opp. 3PT%

30.6

29.3

Steals Per Game

5.1

10.0

Blocks Per Game

3.6

4.2

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.0

15.7

Ball Handling

NJIT

Assists Per Game

11.1

20.2

Turnovers Per Game

15.0

10.8

Turnover Margin

-4.0

4.9

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.87

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 99.0 percent chance to win against NJIT. Louisville has a BPI rating of 21.6 (4th overall), whereas NJIT has a BPI rating of -11.8 (347th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99.9 percent chance to take down the Highlanders, with a projected final score of 96-60 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.39 (8th overall), whereas NJIT has an adjusted efficiency margin of -17.07 (347th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 99 percent chance to take down the Highlanders, with a projected final score of 100-62 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9359 (8th overall), whereas NJIT has a "Barthag" of .1673 (341st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 94, NJIT 51.

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

