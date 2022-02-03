Skip to main content

Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division

The Cardinals received two first place votes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference released their 2022 Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll Thursday, and Louisville found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Typically amongst one of the favorites to win the the conference year in and year out, the league's 14 head coaches voted the Cardinals to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division, behind Florida State, NC State and Notre Dame. Louisville tallied 64 total points in the poll, and even received two first place votes.

This does not come as a complete surprise, as Louisville lost a fair amount of talent from their 2021 squad, with numerous young or inexperienced players now being thrust into more prominent roles. As a result, the Cardinals have not cracked the top 25 in a single preseason poll released up to this point, and no player has been voted as a preseason All-American.

Related: Louisville Baseball 2022 Season Preview

Louisville finished their 2021 campaign with a mark of 28-22, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. Head coach Dan McDonnell will be entering his 16th year with the program, and sports an overall record of 646-266.

Read More

2022 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Overall Champion
Florida State

Atlantic Division
1. Florida State (8) - 88
2. NC State (1) - 76
3. Notre Dame (3) - 70
4. Louisville (2) - 64
5. Clemson - 43
6. Wake Forest - 35
7. Boston College - 16

Coastal Division
1. Georgia Tech (8) - 91
2. Virginia (5) - 77
3. Miami (1) - 71
4. Duke - 60
5. North Carolina - 44
6. Virginia Tech - 25
7. Pitt - 24

(Photo of Cam Masterman: William Caudill via the University of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

EusQY6oXMAI4vnp
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division

19 seconds ago
Antonio-Watts
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville S Commit Antonio Watts

27 minutes ago
USATSI_15002409_168388606_lowres
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DB Commit Jeremiah Caldwell

1 hour ago
USATSI_14147927_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Wanting 'More Physical' Spring Practice

2 hours ago
USATSI_17156636_168388606_lowres
Football

Satterfield Looking for 'Best Fit' for Louisville's Open Offensive Assistant Position

6 hours ago
73019FEA-3858-4928-90E5-7C2BEAD85A9D
Basketball

Louisville Coaching Candidate Profile: UCLA Head Coach Mick Cronin

12 hours ago
USATSI_13538613_168388606_lowres
Football

Satterfield on 2023 Class: 'This Will Be The Best Class Louisville's Ever Signed'

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17156557_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Signing Day, Recruiting Momentum and Staff Hires

Feb 2, 2022