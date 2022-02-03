Louisville Baseball Picked to Finish Fourth in Atlantic Division

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Atlantic Coast Conference released their 2022 Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll Thursday, and Louisville found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

Typically amongst one of the favorites to win the the conference year in and year out, the league's 14 head coaches voted the Cardinals to finish fourth in the Atlantic Division, behind Florida State, NC State and Notre Dame. Louisville tallied 64 total points in the poll, and even received two first place votes.

This does not come as a complete surprise, as Louisville lost a fair amount of talent from their 2021 squad, with numerous young or inexperienced players now being thrust into more prominent roles. As a result, the Cardinals have not cracked the top 25 in a single preseason poll released up to this point, and no player has been voted as a preseason All-American.

Louisville finished their 2021 campaign with a mark of 28-22, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011. Head coach Dan McDonnell will be entering his 16th year with the program, and sports an overall record of 646-266.

2022 ACC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Overall Champion

Florida State



Atlantic Division

1. Florida State (8) - 88

2. NC State (1) - 76

3. Notre Dame (3) - 70

4. Louisville (2) - 64

5. Clemson - 43

6. Wake Forest - 35

7. Boston College - 16



Coastal Division

1. Georgia Tech (8) - 91

2. Virginia (5) - 77

3. Miami (1) - 71

4. Duke - 60

5. North Carolina - 44

6. Virginia Tech - 25

7. Pitt - 24

(Photo of Cam Masterman: William Caudill via the University of Louisville)

