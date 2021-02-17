3rd & Central: Episode 1 - Baseball is Back, Dan McDonnell Interview

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Marty Pearl/Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Thanks to the folks over at State of Louisville, Louisville Report Deputy Editor and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic a re proud to introduce '3rd & Central', a podcast dedicated solely to covering the Louisville baseball program.

On the inaugural episode, Matt & Matt recapped the long offseason, as well as the hype-filled preseason for the Cardinals. The duo also preview both the position players and the pitching staff, as well as Louisville's season-opening series against the Bellarmine Knights.

To cap the episode off, Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell joins to discuss the upcoming season. Coach Mac talks about the challenges of naming starters with a deep roster, the significance of the Bellarmine series, how he is preparing for potential postponement, and also some injury news.

