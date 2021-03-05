3rd & Central: Episode 2 - Gearing Up For Conference Play with Nick Bennett & Jake Snider

On this episode, Matt & Matt recap the first two weeks of Louisville's season, take a look around the ACC, and are joined by former Cardinals Nick Bennett & Jake Snider.

(Photo of Nick Bennett: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC, Jake Snider: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic take a look into Louisville baseball's first two weeks of the 2021 season.

The guys discuss some early storylines, who is standing out as well as who needs to step up, preview the Cards first ACC opponent in Georgia Tech before looking around the rest of the conference.

Then, don't miss a sit-down with former Cards Nick Bennett and Jake Snider. Both detail their journeys through the minor leagues and give more insight into the 2019 College World Series team.

