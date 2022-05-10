Skip to main content

7th Inning Stretch: The Final Road Trip (Week 13)

The Cardinals are set to embark on their final road trip of the regular season, with the battle for the division heating up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program certainly experienced some highs and lows this past week, and a little bit in between.

Following their impressive midweek rivalry matchup over Vanderbilt, the Cardinals (33-13-1, 15-8-1 ACC) then went to Wake Forest for a series that, quite literally, no one won.

Louisville found themselves getting blasted in game one of a doubleheader, but responded to steal game two. As for the rubber match, travel restrictions cut that one short with the score knotted up, handing the Cards their first tie since 2000.

Despite the 1-1-1 series tie against the Demon Deacons, Louisville still in the driver's seat for the Atlantic Division crown. With just a couple weeks left in the regular season, they hold a slight lead over the Fighting Irish in the division, but are still trailing Miami for the ACC Tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

But like any other week in the ACC, it never gets any easier. Louisville has a midweek matchup with Indiana on deck, and then have their final road trip of the regular season against a red hot Virginia Tech.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

  • Louisville ranks as high as No. 6 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.
  • With six conference games left, Louisville has a 1.0 game lead over Notre Dame for first in the Atlantic Division. They are 1.5 games behind Miami for the top seed in the ACC Tournament.
  • Ben Metzinger ranks 27th in the nation in walks with 40.
  • Christian Knapczyk ranks fourth in the nation in runs with 64.
  • Michael Prosecky is 20th in the nation in saves with nine.
  • Levi Usher ranks 13th in the nation in stolen bases with 28.
  • Dalton Rushing ranks 23rd in the nation in walks with 41.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00pm vs Indiana
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Away (Atlantic Union Ballpark - Blacksburg, Va.)

  • Friday, May 13 at 6:00pm vs. Virginia Tech
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Saturday, May 14 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia Tech
    • ACC Network
    • 93.9 The Ville
  • Sunday, May 15 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia Tech
    • ACC Network Extra
    • 93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Indiana University
Nickname: Hoosiers
Location: Bloomington, Ind.
Total Enrollment: 32,986
Head Coach (school record): Jeff Mercer (94-72)
2022 Record (conference record): 22-25, 8-10 B10)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 15-14

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • OF Carter Mathison (47 GP, 45 GS): .277/.410/.629, 15 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 31 BB
  • C Matthew Ellis (47 GP, 47 GS): .269/.397/.560, 15 HR, 51 RBI, 6 2B, 31 BB
  • C Brock Tibbits (47 GP, 45 GS): .291/.406/.523, 9 HR, 39 RBI, 11 2B, 3B, 30 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • RHP Jack Perkins (12 APP, 12 GS): 4.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 67.0 IP, 73 K, 38 BB, .214 B/AVG
  • LHP Ty Bothwell (15 APP, 0 GS): 4.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 43 K, 23 BB, .228 B/AVG
  • LHP Grant Holderfield (22 APP, 2 GS): 5.95 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 39.1 IP, 51 K, 20 BB, .263 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Virginia Tech
Nickname: Hokies
Location: Blacksburg, Va.
Total Enrollment: 30,020
Head Coach (school record): John Szefc (118-100)
2022 Record (conference record): 33-10 (14-8 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 7-2

Top Performers (Hitters):

  • IF Tanner Schobel (43 GP, 43 GS): .382/.471/.718, 14 HR, 60 RBI, 13 2B, 29 BB
  • OF Jack Hurley (42 GP, 42 GS): .393/.475/.720, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 20 2B, 26 BB
  • C Cade Hunter (42 GP, 41 GS): .340/.441/.686, 14 HR, 56 RBI, 12 2B, 23 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

  • RHP Kiernan Higgins (14 APP, 0 GS): 2.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 21.2 IP, 29 K, 13 BB, .187 B/AVG
  • RHP Drue Hackenburg (12 APP, 11 GS): 2.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 71.2 IP, 64 K, 11 BB, .256 B/AVG
  • LHP Jonah Hurney (18 APP, 0 GS): 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31.0 IP, 39 K, 10 BB, .231 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

IndianaVirginia TechLouisville

D1 Baseball Ranking

NR

5th

7th

RPI

104th

8th

13th

SOS

57th

55th

26th

Home Record

12-8

22-4

25-5

Away Record

8-15

11-6

7-7-1

Neutral Record

2-2

0-0

1-1

Hitting:

IndianaVirginia TechLouisville

Base on Balls

30th (237)

33rd (236)

11th (266)

Batting Average

109th (.282)

9th (.315)

13th (.310)

Home Runs

47th (63)

8th (86)

24th (71)

On Base Percentage

82nd (.385)

14th (.415)

7th (.421)

Scoring Average

59th (7.4)

12th (8.8)

6th (9.2)

Slugging Percentage

70th (.464)

2nd (.576)

12th (.521)

Pitching:

IndianaVirginia TechLouisville

Earned Run Average

246th (7.05)

35th (4.19)

131st (5.45)

Hits Allowed/9 Innings

137th (9.61)

92nd (9.07)

77th (8.92)

Strikeouts/9 Innings

16th (10.6)

76th (9.3)

22nd (10.4)

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio

181st (1.79)

61st (2.40)

119th (2.10)

WHIP

227th (1.72)

81st (1.44)

131st (1.54)

Walks Allowed/9 Innings

273rd (5.90)

77th (3.88)

209th (4.92)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_13300551_168388606_lowres
Football

Ranking Louisville's Past Decade of Season Openers

By Matthew McGavic15 hours ago
Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

Louisville Football Receives Long Shot Odds to Win ACC

By Matthew McGavic16 hours ago
AF4A4787-65E7-4943-BB42-59A7ECC0727A
Football

Projecting Louisville's 2023 NFL Draft Class

By Matthew McGavicMay 9, 2022
cZN7fvEI
Other Sports

Louisville Ties Wake Forest in Series Rubber Match

By Matthew McGavicMay 8, 2022
FD3A883A-7691-4703-82C7-84997E8D40C6
Other Sports

Louisville Splits Doubleheader at Wake Forest

By University of Louisville PRMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17906769_168388606_lowres
Football

Former Arizona State DT Jermayne Lole Schedules Louisville Visit

By Matthew McGavicMay 6, 2022
84002B1E-59CA-4446-A864-56E685115DD1
Basketball

Five Former Cards on 2022 WNBA Opening Day Rosters

By Matthew McGavicMay 6, 2022
USATSI_16877464_168388606_lowres
Football

Report: Louisville HC Believes Alabama Tampered With WR Tyler Harrell

By Matthew McGavicMay 5, 2022