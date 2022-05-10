7th Inning Stretch: The Final Road Trip (Week 13)

The Cardinals are set to embark on their final road trip of the regular season, with the battle for the division heating up.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program certainly experienced some highs and lows this past week, and a little bit in between.

Following their impressive midweek rivalry matchup over Vanderbilt, the Cardinals (33-13-1, 15-8-1 ACC) then went to Wake Forest for a series that, quite literally, no one won.

Louisville found themselves getting blasted in game one of a doubleheader, but responded to steal game two. As for the rubber match, travel restrictions cut that one short with the score knotted up, handing the Cards their first tie since 2000.

Despite the 1-1-1 series tie against the Demon Deacons, Louisville still in the driver's seat for the Atlantic Division crown. With just a couple weeks left in the regular season, they hold a slight lead over the Fighting Irish in the division, but are still trailing Miami for the ACC Tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

But like any other week in the ACC, it never gets any easier. Louisville has a midweek matchup with Indiana on deck, and then have their final road trip of the regular season against a red hot Virginia Tech.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville ranks as high as No. 6 (Collegiate Baseball Newspaper) among the six major collegiate baseball polls.

With six conference games left, Louisville has a 1.0 game lead over Notre Dame for first in the Atlantic Division. They are 1.5 games behind Miami for the top seed in the ACC Tournament.

Ben Metzinger ranks 27th in the nation in walks with 40.

Christian Knapczyk ranks fourth in the nation in runs with 64.

Michael Prosecky is 20th in the nation in saves with nine.

Levi Usher ranks 13th in the nation in stolen bases with 28.

Dalton Rushing ranks 23rd in the nation in walks with 41.

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00pm vs Indiana

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Away (Atlantic Union Ballpark - Blacksburg, Va.)

Friday, May 13 at 6:00pm vs. Virginia Tech

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Saturday, May 14 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia Tech

ACC Network



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, May 15 at 1:00pm vs. Virginia Tech

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Indiana University

Nickname: Hoosiers

Location: Bloomington, Ind.

Total Enrollment: 32,986

Head Coach (school record): Jeff Mercer (94-72)

2022 Record (conference record): 22-25, 8-10 B10)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 15-14

Top Performers (Hitters):

OF Carter Mathison (47 GP, 45 GS): .277/.410/.629, 15 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 31 BB

(47 GP, 45 GS): .277/.410/.629, 15 HR, 45 RBI, 9 2B, 3B, 31 BB C Matthew Ellis (47 GP, 47 GS): .269/.397/.560, 15 HR, 51 RBI, 6 2B, 31 BB

(47 GP, 47 GS): .269/.397/.560, 15 HR, 51 RBI, 6 2B, 31 BB C Brock Tibbits (47 GP, 45 GS): .291/.406/.523, 9 HR, 39 RBI, 11 2B, 3B, 30 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Jack Perkins (12 APP, 12 GS) : 4.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 67.0 IP, 73 K, 38 BB, .214 B/AVG

: 4.30 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 67.0 IP, 73 K, 38 BB, .214 B/AVG LHP Ty Bothwell (15 APP, 0 GS) : 4.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 43 K, 23 BB, .228 B/AVG

: 4.59 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 43 K, 23 BB, .228 B/AVG LHP Grant Holderfield (22 APP, 2 GS): 5.95 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 39.1 IP, 51 K, 20 BB, .263 B/AVG

Weekend

School: Virginia Tech

Nickname: Hokies

Location: Blacksburg, Va.

Total Enrollment: 30,020

Head Coach (school record): John Szefc (118-100)

2022 Record (conference record): 33-10 (14-8 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 7-2



Top Performers (Hitters):

IF Tanner Schobel (43 GP, 43 GS): .382/.471/.718, 14 HR, 60 RBI, 13 2B, 29 BB

(43 GP, 43 GS): .382/.471/.718, 14 HR, 60 RBI, 13 2B, 29 BB OF Jack Hurley (42 GP, 42 GS): .393/.475/.720, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 20 2B, 26 BB

(42 GP, 42 GS): .393/.475/.720, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 20 2B, 26 BB C Cade Hunter (42 GP, 41 GS): .340/.441/.686, 14 HR, 56 RBI, 12 2B, 23 BB

Top Performers (Pitchers)

RHP Kiernan Higgins (14 APP, 0 GS) : 2.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 21.2 IP, 29 K, 13 BB, .187 B/AVG

: 2.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 21.2 IP, 29 K, 13 BB, .187 B/AVG RHP Drue Hackenburg (12 APP, 11 GS) : 2.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 71.2 IP, 64 K, 11 BB, .256 B/AVG

: 2.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 71.2 IP, 64 K, 11 BB, .256 B/AVG LHP Jonah Hurney (18 APP, 0 GS): 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31.0 IP, 39 K, 10 BB, .231 B/AVG

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings:

Indiana Virginia Tech Louisville D1 Baseball Ranking NR 5th 7th RPI 104th 8th 13th SOS 57th 55th 26th Home Record 12-8 22-4 25-5 Away Record 8-15 11-6 7-7-1 Neutral Record 2-2 0-0 1-1

Hitting:

Indiana Virginia Tech Louisville Base on Balls 30th (237) 33rd (236) 11th (266) Batting Average 109th (.282) 9th (.315) 13th (.310) Home Runs 47th (63) 8th (86) 24th (71) On Base Percentage 82nd (.385) 14th (.415) 7th (.421) Scoring Average 59th (7.4) 12th (8.8) 6th (9.2) Slugging Percentage 70th (.464) 2nd (.576) 12th (.521)

Pitching:

Indiana Virginia Tech Louisville Earned Run Average 246th (7.05) 35th (4.19) 131st (5.45) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 137th (9.61) 92nd (9.07) 77th (8.92) Strikeouts/9 Innings 16th (10.6) 76th (9.3) 22nd (10.4) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 181st (1.79) 61st (2.40) 119th (2.10) WHIP 227th (1.72) 81st (1.44) 131st (1.54) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 273rd (5.90) 77th (3.88) 209th (4.92)

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter