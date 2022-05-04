Skip to main content

Louisville Shuts Out Vanderbilt in Battle of the Barrel

The Cardinals earn their fifth-straight road win over the Commodores.
123456789RHE

UL

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

7

0

VU

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

W: Riley Phillips (4-1), L: Devin Futrell (8-1), S: Michael Prosecky (9)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Making their first trip to Nashville since 2018, the Louisville baseball program came out victorious in their annual Battle of the Barrel rivalry matchup against Vanderbilt, winning in shutout fashion 1-0 Tuesday at Hawkins Field.

The No. 10 Cardinals (32-12, 14-7 ACC) built on their recent good fortunes down in the Music City, winning their fifth-straight road game against the Commodores (29-14, 10-11 SEC). Louisville also extends their win streak to six in a row, and snaps Vanderbilt's 28-game midweek contest winning streak

Entering the game with a 5.50 team ERA, Louisville had a tremendous day from the pitching mound. The Cardinals' arms took a combined no-hitter to the sixth inning, tossed 14 strikeouts, held Vanderbilt to a season-low in hits with two and handed them only their second shutout loss of the year.

Carter Lohman (2.0 IP, 3 K, 3 BB) earned his first start of the year, and was able to pitch out of a second inning bases loaded jam. Riley Phillips (2.0 IP, 4 K) and Carson Liggitt (1.0 IP, 2 K) both retired every batter they faced, before Tate Kuehner (1.0 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 H) surrendered the hit that broke up the combined no-hitter.

Kuehner was able to rebound a bases loaded jam himself, with Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) Ryan Hawks (1.0 IP, 1 K) and Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 1 H) closing out the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville's typically potent offense, which had been averaging a D1-second-best 9.7 runs per game on the season, had a quiet day at the plate. Ben Bianco (2-4, HR, RBI) wound up producing the only run of the entire game, launching a 401-foot solo home run to left field in the fifth inning.

Bianco, Christian Knapczyk (0-2, 2 BB), Dalton Rushing (1-3, HBP) and Logan Beard (2-3, 2 2B, HBP) were the only Cardinals hitters to reach base multiple times. Jack Payton (1-4, 2B) and Levi Usher (1-4) also had base hits.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay on the road and head to Winston-Salem for a weekend series at Wake Forest. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

A1F32CD2-16F1-4CB8-BFA4-A8413664D000
Basketball

Louisville '22 Commit Devin Ree Signs Letter of Intent

By Matthew McGavic7 hours ago
USATSI_13326599_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Three Defensive Back Transfers

By Matthew McGavic10 hours ago
Ssq61GGs
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Battle of the Barrel (Week 12)

By Matthew McGavic14 hours ago
USATSI_17359085_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Makes Top Six for Memphis Transfer Emoni Bates

By Matthew McGavicMay 2, 2022
screen-shot-2020-05-28-at-12.55.52-pm (1)
Football

Louisville Commit Pierce Clarkson Lands Elite 11 Finals Invitation

By Matthew McGavicMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17723911_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook 3.0

By Matthew McGavicMay 2, 2022
3Ry0XiDE
Other Sports

Louisville's Hot Bats Secure Series Sweep Over Clemson

By Matthew McGavicMay 1, 2022
77FFD79E-88A4-4CA1-B489-487FDD955390
Basketball

Kenny Payne Lauds New Louisville Assistant Josh Jamieson's Hoops Knowledge

By Matthew McGavicMay 1, 2022