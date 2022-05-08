Louisville Ties Wake Forest in Series Rubber Match

The Cardinals earn their first tie in over two decades.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10+ R H E UL 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 5 6 1 WF 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 5 11 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Taking the field of David F. Couch Ballpark just over 12 hours after splitting a rain-soaked doubleheader, neither Louisville or Wake Forest could pull ahead of the other in their series rubber match despite extra innings, with both plating five runs Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark for the game and series tie.

The contest started at 1:00 pm., but due to travel restrictions for Louisville, no inning could be started after 4:45 p.m. The contest wound up going 12 innings with no scoring in extras, and as a result, the No. 5 Cardinals (33-13-1, 15-8-1 ACC) earn their first tie since a 3-3 decision in the second half of a doubleheader against Tulane back on Mar. 19, 2000.

The Demon Deacons struck first with a sacrifice fly in the second inning off of starter Carter Lohman (4.0 IP, 3 K, 5 BB, 2 H, 1 ER), but the Cardinals immediately responded with a three-spot in the third inning.

Logan Beard (0-4, HBP) scored on a fielder's choice by Levi Usher, Brandon Anderson (3-3, 2 BB) - who earned the start following Christian Knapczyk's ankle injury in game two - scored on a balk, and Jack Payton (0-6, RBI) collected an RBI groundout. Anderson also scored in the fifth on a Wake Forest fielding error to make in four unanswered runs by Louisville.

After a scoreless relief outing from Carson Liggitt (1.0 IP), the Deacs plated three unanswered to tie the game. Kyle Walter (0.2 IP, 2 BB, 3 H, 2 ER) surrendered a solo home run and bases loaded walk in the sixth, with Garrett Schmeltz (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) allowing a solo homer himself in the seventh.

Louisville got a go-ahead solo home run from Dalton Rushing (2-5, HR, RBI, BB) in the eighth inning, but Wake Forest got that run back in the bottom of the ninth on a solo homer of their own off Alex Galvan (3.0 IP, 3 K, 3 H, 1 ER) to force extras.

Galvan pitched a scoreless tenth, Adam Dowler (1.2 IP, 3 K, 2 H) did the same in the eleventh, then him and Kade Grundy (0.1 IP) combined to pitch the twelfth. Unfortunately, the offense could not reciprocate the extra innings success that the pitchers had, getting only four base runners during this time.

Next up for Louisville, they'll come back home to Jim Patterson Stadium to host regional rival Indiana. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

