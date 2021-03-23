7th Inning Stretch: Finding Consistency (Week 6)

Louisville baseball is on a six game winning in conference play, but have dropped two of their last three midweek games.

(Photo of Michael Kirian: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dropping their first Atlantic Coast Conference series of the season down at Georgia Tech, the Louisville baseball program has flipped a switch in conference play, winning six in a row to sweep both Boston College and NC State.

During their midweek games? It's the little bit of a different story. The Cardinals have dropped two of their last three midweek contests, winning against Murray State but losing to Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky. For the season, Louisville is 12-3 during weekend series, and 2-2 during midweeks.

That being said, the Cardinals are still operating at a high level, especially at the plate. Catcher Henry Davis is still hitting at a Golden Spikes level, outfielder Cam Masterman and infielder Cooper Bowman are still maintaining breakout years, shortstop Christian Knapczyk has remained on fire since becoming a starter, and third baseman Alex Binelas is starting to turn a corner.

Pitching is still up and down at times as the starting rotation is still in flux, but it has still delivered. Left-hander Michael Kirian has made a phenomenal transition to starter, left-hander Luke Seed has broken into a weekend role, and right-hander Glenn Albanese has not skipped a beat since returning from COVID. In the bullpen, Kaleb Corbett continues to be on fire, as he has still not surrendered an earned run.

If Louisville can start to address some of their midweek woes, get some other bats going as well as some regular starters on the mound, this will be a much more consistent and complete team.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville is ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation among the six major collegiate baseball polls (Perfect Game).

Louisville is first in the nation in stolen bases (55) and fifth in stolen bases per game (2.89).

Outfielder Levi Usher is first in the nation in stolen bases with eighteen.

Catcher Henry Davis is 19th in the nation in RBI (23) and 28th in hits (28).

Left-handed pitcher Michael Kirian was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning and tossing a career-best 13 strikeouts vs. NC State on Friday.

The Week Ahead

Coming up this week, the Cardinals open up at home, then head back on the road. They will start with a midweek game vs. Western Kentucky, then a three-game weekend series at Notre Dame.

Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 6:00pm at Western Kentucky

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Friday, Mar. 26 at 4:00pm at Notre Dame

ACC Network Extra



Radio TBA

Saturday, Mar. 27 at 2:00pm at Notre Dame

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Mar. 28 at 1:00pm at Notre Dame

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Western Kentucky University

Nickname: Hilltoppers

Location: Bowling Green, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 18,171

Head Coach (school record): John Pawlowski (107-144-1)

2021 Record (conference record): 10-9 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 72-69

Team Leaders:

Avg: Matthew Meyer (.449)

RBI: Ray Zuberer III (23)

HR: Ray Zuberer III (3)

ERA: Collin Lollar (1.00)

Strikeouts: Jake Kates (41)

Wins: Mason Vinyard (3)

Weekend

School: University of Notre Dame

Nickname: Fighting Irish

Location: South Bend, Ind.

Total Enrollment: 12,681

Head Coach (school record): Link Jarrett (20-5)

2021 Record (conference record): 9-3 (9-3)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 32-8

Team Leaders:

Avg: Jared Miller (.380)

RBI: Niko Kavadas (21)

HR: Niko Kavada (7)

ERA: Joe Sheridan (0.00)

Strikeouts: John Bertrand (22)

Wins: Two Tied (3)

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings & Records:

Western Kentucky Notre Dame Louisville Highest Poll Rankings NR 15th 7th RPI 161st 14th 38th SOS 146th 66th 107th Home Record 9-5 9-3 10-2 Away Record 1-4 2-1 4-3 Neutral Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Hitting:

Western Kentucky Notre Dame Louisville Base on Balls 69th (80) 189th (51) 42nd (89) Batting Average 112th (.266) 139th (.258) 35th (.290) Hits 50th (169) 195th (110) 19th (188) Home Runs 157th (9) 75th (16) 35th (21) On Base Percenatage 109th (.369) 171st (.350) 51st (.387) Runs 82nd (107) 159th (78) 26th (136) Slugging Percentage 131st (.393) 81st (.427) 46th (.452)

Pitching:

Western Kentucky Notre Dame Louisville Earned Run Average 162nd (5.17) 68th (3.85) 46th (3.54) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 220th (10.22) 34th (7.36) 70th (7.82) Strikeouts Per 9 Innings 83rd (9.7) 175th (8.7) 57th (10.1) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 46th (2.89) 142nd (2.00) 133rd (2.09) WHIP 157th (1.51) 63rd (1.30) 108th (1.40) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 48th (3.36) 126th (4.34) 176th (4.82)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers:

While they had a bit of a rough start to the season, Western Kentucky is actually heading into their midweek game with a little bit of momentum. They have won six of their last eight games, including a series win over Valparaiso and a four-game sweep over Bowling Green. On the year, they also have a series win at Cincinnati and came within one run of downing Kentucky, but did get rocked at Vanderbilt.

The Hilltoppers have a very top-heavy batting order, powered by infielder Matthew Meyer and outfielders Jackson Gray & Ray Zuberer III. Meyer leads Western Kentucky in all three slash line categories (.449/.548/.714), Gray leads in both hits (24) and walks (14), and Zuberer is their primarily RBI and base stealing threat with 23 and 7, respectively. Outside of that trio, the rest of the Hilltoppers are batting a combined .222.

WKU's pitching staff collectively is great in one regard and poor in another. While they do a good job at not allowing free passes via walks, they also surrender base hits at a high clip. Louisville should expect to see left-hander Devyn Terbrak as the midweek starter, who is three appearances and 13.2 innings pitched, has struck out 13 batters but also surrendered 16 hits and 6 earned runs. They don't have a particularly strong bullpen, as their three go-to relief arms in right-handers Mason Vinyard, Bailey Sutton and Collin Lollar have combined for an ERA of 3.15.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish:

Notre Dame is continuing their incredibly hot start under second year head coach Link Jarrett. They've won every one of their four series played so far this year, winning against Duke and at Clemson & Wake Forest, while earning a sweep at Virginia.

Much like Western Kentucky, Notre Dame also has a front-loaded batting lineup, except they have been more battle-tested. The Irish sport one of the ACC's best power hitters in first baseman Niko Kavadas, as he leads the conference slugging percentage (.837) and is top five in both home runs (7) and RBI (21). Not to outdone, infielders Jared Miller & Carter Putz and outfielder Ryan Cole are all batting over .350, with Miller and Putz joining Kavadas in having an OPS over 1. However, everyone else for Notre Dame is batting a combined .205.

As far as their starting pitching goes, it has been anything but consistent, as left-hander John Bertrand is the only pitcher to start every weekend, sporting a 3.38 ERA in four starts and 26.2 innings, with 22 strikeouts to 9 walks. Their bullpen is a different story, as they have a pair of lights-out relievers in left-hander Joe Sheridan and right-hander Alex Rao. The duo has just one earned run between them and 20 strikeouts to 7 walks in 26.1 relief innings. Right-handers Christian Scafidi and Liam Simon are also solid options out of the pen.

