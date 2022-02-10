Watch: 2022 Louisville Baseball Media Day

Head coach Dan McDonnell and several Cardinals were available at Louisville baseball's annual Media Day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College baseball is just eight days away from making its triumphant return.

On Thursday, Louisville held the 2022 edition of their annual Media Day at Jim Patterson Stadium, near the campus of the University of Louisville. The Cardinals are set to begin their upcoming season on Friday, Feb. 18 against Charlotte down in Tampa, Fla., with their home opener slated for Tuesday, Feb. 22 vs. Xavier.

This has been far from a normal offseason for the program, which has established it self as a national powerhouse over the last decade and a half. Louisville is coming off of a 2021 season in which they missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in ten years.

Coupled with losing a plethora of talented players to the MLB Draft, graduation and the transfer portal, the normal preseason buzz for the Cardinals has been absent. Louisville in unranked in all of the major polls, don't have a single preseason All-American, and were recently picked to finish fourth in the ACC Atlantic Division.

"We feel really good about the talent that we have,"head coach Dan McDonnell said. "A lot of guys are still competing for opportunities right now. But we like our talent on the mound, and we feel really good about what we're going to run out there offensively, and work to score runs."

Below are the videos from McDonnell's press conference, as well as select players from the team:

Head Coach Dan McDonnell

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)

